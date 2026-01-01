5 Controversies That Kept India’s Entertainment Industry in the Spotlight in 2025

The year 2025 was nothing short of a rollercoaster for India. From the political drama surrounding the Bihar elections to terror attacks in Pahalgam and at the Red Fort, from deadly stampedes and plane crashes to debates over Delhi’s pollution and the Waqf Amendment, the country seemed to juggle one crisis after another. It was a year packed with chaos, constant headlines, and moments that left the nation holding its breath.

But as we step into 2026, it’s time to take a breather and shift gears to something lighter — the world of glamour, gossip, and controversies. Just like politics and hard news, the entertainment industry didn’t hold back in 2025. From viral scandals to public spats and social media outrage, celebrities repeatedly found themselves in the spotlight. Here’s a look at five major entertainment controversies that defined 2025.