5 Controversies That Kept India’s Entertainment Industry in the Spotlight in 2025

The year 2025 was nothing short of a rollercoaster for India. From the political drama surrounding the Bihar elections to terror attacks in Pahalgam and at the Red Fort, from deadly stampedes and plane crashes to debates over Delhi’s pollution and the Waqf Amendment, the country seemed to juggle one crisis after another. It was a year packed with chaos, constant headlines, and moments that left the nation holding its breath.
But as we step into 2026, it’s time to take a breather and shift gears to something lighter — the world of glamour, gossip, and controversies. Just like politics and hard news, the entertainment industry didn’t hold back in 2025. From viral scandals to public spats and social media outrage, celebrities repeatedly found themselves in the spotlight. Here’s a look at five major entertainment controversies that defined 2025.
Veteran singer Udit Narayan landed in controversy in January 2025 after an undated video surfaced showing him kissing a female fan on the lips while she was taking a selfie during a live performance. The clip went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions about his conduct, especially given his long-standing image as a family man.
The incident occurred while Narayan was performing his hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. While some fans defended him, many expressed discomfort, with one user commenting, “If this is not AI-generated, then he has destroyed his legacy…” The singer, however, appeared largely unfazed by the backlash and responded to the controversy with humour
Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked controversy when Allahbadia made a vulgar joke about parents and sex on Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The remarks went viral, leading to multiple FIRs, intense social media backlash, and nationwide debates.
The show was shut down, and both Allahbadia and Raina issued public apologies, with Raina also reprimanded by the Supreme Court for insensitive comments about persons with disabilities. Episodes featuring other panelists, including Apoorva Mukhija, faced similar scrutiny, making it one of the biggest entertainment controversies of the year.
The Punjabi actor-singer, Diljit Doshanjh also faced controversy for collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, which was not released in India and instead hit overseas theatres on June 27, 2025. The backlash intensified amid India–Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, drawing criticism from social media users, industry figures, and FWICE.
Defending the film, Dosanjh said it was shot before tensions escalated and that the overseas release was a producer’s decision to protect investments. After the April attack, FWICE reinstated a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, impacting films like Abir Gulaal and Sardaar Ji 3, effectively blocking their India releases.
In an October 2025 interview with CNBC-TV18, Deepika Padukone spoke about gender bias and double standards in Bollywood, linking them to the controversy surrounding her demand for an eight-hour work shift. She pointed out that male actors have followed time-bound schedules for years without scrutiny, while similar demands by women are often labelled “pushy.”
Her remarks came amid her exit from major projects such as Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly due to creative differences and scheduling commitments. While Deepika did not address these projects directly, her comments sparked a broader debate on professionalism, work culture, and equality in the film industry. Several filmmakers supported her stance, though online reactions remained divided.
Actor Ranveer Singh landed in controversy after a video from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 closing ceremony showed him humorously imitating the Daiva ritual from Kantara. His remarks, including referring to Chamundi Daiva as a “female ghost,” sparked outrage online, with critics saying he trivialised a sacred tradition. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti later filed a complaint, alleging hurt religious sentiments.
The backlash came ahead of Ranveer’s upcoming film Dhurender, which is also facing scrutiny after the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma objected to the depiction of his personal life. Following the outrage, Ranveer issued an Instagram apology, saying his intent was only to praise Rishabh Shetty’s performance and expressing regret for hurting sentiments.
Suggested Reading: