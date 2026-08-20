Who is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Indian-Origin Teen Becomes World’s Youngest CA at 16, Sets Guinness World Record

16-YEARS-OLD IS A PRETTY UNREMARKABLE AGE for teenagers. At this point, many teens, as they are still students, are preoccupied with nothing else but their social life and their class assignments. Building a professional career at this stage of life is a far-fetched thought for many. But for Indian-origin teen Lakshmanan Meyyappan, his teenage years were all about earning a professional accounting qualification and making his mark in the world of finance. Now, Meyyappna has clinched the Guinness World Record of becoming the youngest male chartered accountant (CA), at the age of 16 years and 141 days. He achieved this feat in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February 2026.

“The youngest chartered accountant (male) is Meyyappan Lakshmanan (India b. 11 January 2005), who was 16 years and 170 days old when qualified, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 30 June 2021,” reads the Guiness World record site.

Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan, World’s Youngest CA?

Just after Lakshmanan Meyyappan finished his class 10th board examination, the COVID 19 pandemic began. It was in those moments of isolation when his interest in accounting and finance started to take root. Guided by his mother, who herself is an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) professional, Meyyappan began to take basic courses in foundational accounting. This early introduction prompted him to pursue the ACCA course himself, which he began at the age of 15, and completed it within a year. Meyyapan completed the globally accredited accounting course — that takes several years to finish — in record time and became the world’s youngest chartered accountant at the age of 16.

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However, Meyyappan’s professional ambitions didn't stop at him attaining the ACCA accreditation. He went on to make additions to his qualifications and became a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder — earning one of the most coveted credentials in investment management. He is currently pursuing a masters of science degree in finance from the American University of Sharjah.

What Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan Doing Now?

Lakshmanan Meyyappan is currently working at Century Financial — a leading financial firm based in UAE – wherein he is employed as a senior research analyst. At the Dubai firm, he utilizes his accounting skills in conducting investment research and analysis, as well as supporting decision-making in financial markets.

Outside his professional expertise and engagement in accounting, Meyyappan has a keen interest in building and designing watches.

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In a LinkedIn post, Laxmanan Meyyappan remarked upon his professional journey, recalling his class 10th board examination and his ACCA and CFA qualifications. “Five years ago, I couldn’t imagine passing my 10th boards without panicking. Today, I’m grateful to have received both, ACCA membership and CFA charter. Becoming an ACCA affiliate at 16 and completing all levels of the CFA by 18 still feels surreal. Turns out COVID lockdowns were great after all,” Meyyappan wrote.

Talking about his Guinness World Record, Meyyappan remarked that achieving a record wasn't his main motivation behind pursuing his professional qualifications, instead it was his curiosity and spirit of learning that drove and inspired him: “This milestone means a lot to me, but I have never approached qualifications as a race. What mattered was understanding how finance works in the real world and building skills that remain relevant over time. When learning is driven by curiosity rather than speed, the outcome is far more meaningful,” Meyyappan remarked while speaking to Khaleej Times.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)