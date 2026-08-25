New Twist in Mahrashtra Hill Tragedy: Victim's Relative Dismisses Teen's Suicide Over iPhone; Reports Reveal Similar Attempt in 2025

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THE SHOCKING MAHARASHTRA HILLTOP TRAGEDY, in which teenager Kunal Chandgude and his parents, Muralidhar and Sangita Chandgude, reportedly died over an iPhone, has returned to the headlines after new details emerged. The incident, which occurred on August 21, 2026, in Maharashtra’s Khavdya Dongar area, made headlines after reports suggested that the teenager took the drastic step after his parents refused to buy him an iPhone.
As per the latest development in the iPhone suicide case, Pallavi Patil, the sister of Sangita Chandgude, has dismissed the iPhone-related narrative circulating online and claimed that the people spreading it “know nothing.” On Friday, August 21, 2026, videos of the family falling off the cliff went viral on social media, followed by an online attack against Kunal Chandgude. Patil shared details about the background of the incident in a video posted online, urging people not to spread rumours.
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In the video, Pallavi Patil, relative of the victims explains that the media narratives surrounding the case, along with the rumours being spread, have been causing them immense pain, as they lost three members of their family on the same day.
Patil recorded the video after collecting the ashes of her family members, when she explained her family’s situation to those dealing with grief. She said, “You have expressed your opinions through these videos, but you know nothing. You don't know us, and you are unaware of the truth behind any of this.” Patil further asked, “And yet you continue to spread a false narrative. Do you realise how much pain these videos are causing my parents?”
As per an India Today report, Sangita’s family has alleged that there was something deeper going on within the family that led to their tragic end. They claimed that there was lingering tension between the parents over property-related arguments, and Kunal Chandgude was constantly attempting to bring them together. The maternal family explained that Kunal was a bright student who wanted to pursue an MBBS degree after completing school.
The paternal side of Kunal’s father has put forward a different perspective on the story, saying that Muralidhar and Sangita’s love marriage had strained his relationship with his family.
Earlier, two narratives were widely circulated. One claimed that Kunal Chandgude wanted an iPhone, which his father refused to buy for him. Another alleged that he had already purchased an iPhone but was unable to pay its EMI, leading to an argument with his father.
As per an NDTV report, tension in the family emerged after their elder son passed away due to an illness. The report further alleged that Muralidhar had distanced himself from the family and was completely submerged in his work. His wife, Sangita Chandgude, was a homemaker and an active YouTuber. In a video posted by Sangita, she had shared some details about their family dynamics.
She was heard saying in her video, “You denied me and my son our rightful share for the sake of property. You never allowed brothers to unite, nor did you let parents and children stay together. You destroyed my happy, thriving family.” Sangita did not mention whom she was referring to in the video and continued her cryptic message, saying, “The poison you injected into my family... the way you drove my son away from his parents... this sin of yours... seven generations to come will pay for it. This is my curse.”
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The police are currently attempting to investigate the meaning behind the words she said in the video. Another shocking twist that was revealed was that Kunal Chandgude had attempted to commit suicide earlier as well. In 2025, he had gone to the same spot in the Khavdya Dongar area and tried to kill himself but was stopped by the police, NDTV reported. The Times of India reported that investigations are being conducted to uncover any other hidden factors that may have led to the deaths, apart from the iPhone-related narrative.
Kunal Chandgude had left his home and reached the hilltop at around 10 a.m. His concerned parents followed him and tried to persuade him not to take the extreme step for the next three hours, along with other people. Right before Kunal’s final moments, his father, Muralidhar, moved forward to pull him away from the edge of the hilltop, but Kunal jumped off the hilltop. His father, who had grabbed him in an attempt to save him, fell to the ground along with his son. Seeing this, Sangita Chandgude also jumped off the hilltop moments later.
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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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