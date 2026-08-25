New Twist in Mahrashtra Hill Tragedy: Victim's Relative Dismisses Teen's Suicide Over iPhone; Reports Reveal Similar Attempt in 2025

THE SHOCKING MAHARASHTRA HILLTOP TRAGEDY, in which teenager Kunal Chandgude and his parents, Muralidhar and Sangita Chandgude, reportedly died over an iPhone, has returned to the headlines after new details emerged. The incident, which occurred on August 21, 2026, in Maharashtra’s Khavdya Dongar area, made headlines after reports suggested that the teenager took the drastic step after his parents refused to buy him an iPhone.

As per the latest development in the iPhone suicide case, Pallavi Patil, the sister of Sangita Chandgude, has dismissed the iPhone-related narrative circulating online and claimed that the people spreading it “know nothing.” On Friday, August 21, 2026, videos of the family falling off the cliff went viral on social media, followed by an online attack against Kunal Chandgude. Patil shared details about the background of the incident in a video posted online, urging people not to spread rumours.



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In the video, Pallavi Patil, relative of the victims explains that the media narratives surrounding the case, along with the rumours being spread, have been causing them immense pain, as they lost three members of their family on the same day.

Patil recorded the video after collecting the ashes of her family members, when she explained her family’s situation to those dealing with grief. She said, “You have expressed your opinions through these videos, but you know nothing. You don't know us, and you are unaware of the truth behind any of this.” Patil further asked, “And yet you continue to spread a false narrative. Do you realise how much pain these videos are causing my parents?”

As per an India Today report, Sangita’s family has alleged that there was something deeper going on within the family that led to their tragic end. They claimed that there was lingering tension between the parents over property-related arguments, and Kunal Chandgude was constantly attempting to bring them together. The maternal family explained that Kunal was a bright student who wanted to pursue an MBBS degree after completing school.

The paternal side of Kunal’s father has put forward a different perspective on the story, saying that Muralidhar and Sangita’s love marriage had strained his relationship with his family.

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