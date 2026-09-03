HBO Brings The Wizarding World Back: The New Harry Potter Show Now Has a Trailer But The Reactions are Mixed

Severus Snape, played by Paapa Essiedu lands a one liner mocking Potter to at least show some talent when the Quidditch game appears in front of him. The trailer can give us a hint at what struggles our lead character could face while being the famous ‘The boy who lived’. Then a look at the most prominent part of the trailer, a look at the Quidditch. Ron and Hermoine showing support for Harry from the stands. Hermoine with her spells and Harry chasing the snitch. This moment would be really interesting given the hype and love the fans have for Quidditch.

Creatures and trolls are back. Though the creature was absent from the trailer it seemed very obvious that they will show-up as a surprise for the viewers. A strange new design of the troll that seems completely different from the film. From the Mirror of Erised to Hagrid’s hut, the trailer gave us the idea of HBO’s new reimagining version of the popular Harry Potter series.

See Also: ‘Harry Potter’ series trailer casts a nostalgic spell with Hogwarts comeback

The Trailer Received Mixed Reactions Online

The show’s first look faced lots of backlash on social media, especially the casting choice and how dull the show looks compared to the film series. Few Potterheads praised and expressed their anticipation and accepted to take a look at the new take by HBO while others simply remembered how the original series felt more magical than the new one. The release of the trailer made many people seem impressed while there were few who still couldn’t get over the feeling of nostalgia.