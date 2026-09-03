‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Inside Airplane: Abhinav Arora Seen Holding Ram Flag Inside Airplane, Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions

Debate Online Over Abhinav Arora’s Airplane Video

One person wrote on social media, “India is the only country in the world where children are cult leaders.”

Another wrote, “To think that @kunalkamra88 (Kunal Kamra) was once banned and got on a no-fly list for just talking to Arnab Goswami in a polite manner. This is sheer disruption & a nuisance for the other passengers. This kid should be in a school.”

One other also raised concerns about the stick that Abhinav carries, writing, “How did the airline allow this monkey, Abhinav Arora, to take this stick inside?”

One user wrote, “He should also be on a regime of a low-carb high-protein diet and regular physical activity.”

Most people online asked questions related to his parents and why he is doing all this instead of going to school.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)