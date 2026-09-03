‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Inside Airplane: Abhinav Arora Seen Holding Ram Flag Inside Airplane, Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions

Key Points:
Abhinav Arora is seen entering an airplane in traditional attire while carrying a stick with a Ram flag and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Siya Ram’
Some passengers recorded the incident, while others joined Abhinav in chanting and singing devotional songs, including “Chalo ji chalo Ayodhya dham.”
The video sparked debate, with some users questioning how the stick was allowed inside the aircraft
A VIDEO WENT VIRAL on social media on September 3, 2026, where Abhinav Arora, who is India’s youngest spiritual guru, is shown holding a saffron Ram flag in the airplane. Abhinav Arora is a 10-year-old spiritual content creator and orator who is honored by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as India’s youngest spiritual orator.
He has gained many followers and the attention of people for his devotional videos and teachings. Arora has gained widespread popularity for his knowledge of Hindu scriptures, particularly the Bhagavad Gita. In the airplane, he can also be seen dancing and singing spiritual music with the Ram flag in his hand. People had mixed reactions about the incident.
In the video, Abhinav can be seen entering the flight in a saffron kurta and dhoti with a big stick on which the Ram flag was placed. The child then chants, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inside the flight, and the flight attendant sees him and smiles at him. While entering, he continued to loudly chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Siya Ram’. Many people who were sitting in the airplane started recording him, while some joined him and chanted with him.
Then, an elderly person puts an saffron turban on his head, after which the video shows Abhinav singing loudly, “Chalo ji chalo Ayodhya dham…” (Let’s go to Ayodhya), with some people singing with him. After that, the video cuts to another moment where he is dancing, singing a song and saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’. There was another woman with him who was playing a shankh (shell) inside the airplane.
The video was shared on social media, which soon went viral and garnered mixed reactions. Some raised concerns over how a child with a stick was allowed inside the airplane, while others made light-hearted jokes and sang with him. Many others demanded answers from the airline about the incident. However, we couldn’t verify which airline was involved in the incident.
One person wrote on social media, “India is the only country in the world where children are cult leaders.”
Another wrote, “To think that @kunalkamra88 (Kunal Kamra) was once banned and got on a no-fly list for just talking to Arnab Goswami in a polite manner. This is sheer disruption & a nuisance for the other passengers. This kid should be in a school.”
One other also raised concerns about the stick that Abhinav carries, writing, “How did the airline allow this monkey, Abhinav Arora, to take this stick inside?”
One user wrote, “He should also be on a regime of a low-carb high-protein diet and regular physical activity.”
Most people online asked questions related to his parents and why he is doing all this instead of going to school.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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