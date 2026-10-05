Sanjay Dutt Faces Backlash After “No Longer Peace in India” Comment, Apologizes and Says It Was Taken Out of Context

He further explained that the humor in his remarks was inspired by the themes of love and togetherness associated with his popular Munna Bhai “The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context,” the actor’s X post read.

What Netizens Said About Sanjay Dutt’s Remarks

Sanjay Dutt's remarks have elicited much anger and mean-spirited comments from netizens. Ever since video clips of the episode started circulating on social media, users have engaged in a debate on the hypocrisy of Dutt talking about peace when he himself was jailed for illegally possessing weapons.

Sanjay Dutt’s personal circumstances also came under discussion following the controversy. The actor has a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, while his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt, reside in Dubai. Dutt frequently travels between Mumbai and Dubai due to his professional commitments.

“Peace banaye rakhne k liye to baba ne AK 56 rakhi thi (Baba [Sanjay Dutt’s nickname] kept a .56 to maintain peace),” one comment read.

“A person who kept a rifle with him in the 1990s is now talking about peace... He may be a good actor but that doesn't make him a specialist about everything,” a second one read.

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“What kind of ‘peace’ would you like to have?? What you did in the past and appropriately prosecuted for your misdeeds, that kind of peace,” a third social media user commented.

A fourth user commented: “Imagine someone who did time (highly reduced due to dilution of charges) for illegal possession of weapons used in large scale riots preaching about peaceful existence.”

“Chandrasekhar Dani @Chandrasek66593 · Oct 4 People with AK47 in home discreetly ng about peace in the country, only peace will when these types of divisive mentality people go to neighbouring countries as soon as possible,” another read.

Sanjay Dutt Imagines Himself as Prime Minister at the Shekhar Tonite Show

During a Gandhi Jayanti special episode of the Shekhar Tonite show, a talk and political satire commentary show hosted by Shekhar Suman, Sanjay Dutt revisited his much-loved Munna Bhai persona and used it to deliver a satirical take on politics. The actor imagined what he would be like as India’s Prime Minister and gave a monologue in the unrecognizable tone and mannerism as that of his movie character, Munna Bhai.

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“Chalo desh mein kuch to chal rehla hai. Mere pyaare deshwasiyo, aaj apun aapka PM banke khub khush hua. Bole to body mein ajeeb type ka tarang daud re la hai. Bole to itna bada desh hai, itne saare log hain aur ab hum sabki zimmedari apun ke upar (My dear countrymen, today I am very happy to have become your PM. There is a strange kind of energy running through my body. This is such a huge country, there are so many people, and now the responsibility of all of them is on me).”

The episode, released on Friday, featured Dutt using comedy while referring to Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump. During his monologue, the actor commented on the displaying of political leaders’ photographs in public places and offices, made jokes about overseas visits which was a not-so-direct taunt at Modi’s foreign trips, and also leveled criticism towards Trump’s tariff policies.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)