PM Modi’s Bhajan Clubbing Video Draws Backlash, With Netizens Labelling It “Political Theatre”

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI was seen attending a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event in Delhi on Friday, September 25, 2026, on the occasion of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary. Video clippings of PM Modi clapping and singing at the Delhi event, alongside youngsters, instantly went viral on the internet, followed by reactions from netizens.

While some praised PM Modi’s Bhajan Clubbing event in the national capital, others expressed scepticism over the timing of the event. The Bhajan Clubbing event was organized to celebrate the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya. Among the audience members, who were mostly youngsters, PM Modi was seated in the front row, playing the tambourine.

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Meanwhile, several social media users raised questions about recent issues and expressed dissent over PM Modi’s attendance at the Bhajan Clubbing event. While some praised the concert-style devotional clubbing, others referenced recent issues, such as the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Delhi.

One of the accused, named Asif, was apprehended near Lady Shri Ram College on September 22, 2026, leading to massive protests by students who raised concerns over their safety.

Netizens’ Reactions to PM Modi’s Bhajan Clubbing

The Bhajan Clubbing video, which has gained over 2 million views on X, was posted on PM Modi’s official account on September 25, 2026. “Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular!” read the caption of the video. In the video, youngsters, along with PM Modi, were seen chanting and singing traditional devotional songs in a club-like setup, with the songs arranged in a modern style. Users brought up recent issues faced by citizens and criticized the video, with some calling it a “political theatre.”

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One user on X took a jibe at PM Modi’s clubbing video and wrote, “The country is protesting. Mr 56 is clubbing!” Many users shared recent cases of harassment and assault against women, while one user asked, “Are you really a PM or a social media (wannabe) influencer?” “This bhajan will also not save you,” wrote another user.



One user complained, “Celebrating with Gen-Z bhajans looks good on video, but it changes nothing for citizens facing economic hardship and poor governance across India.” Several users also jumped in to praise the Gen-Z version of Bhajan Clubbing. “Finally, a club where the entry is free, the dress code is kurta-pajama, and the hangover is pure spiritual enlightenment,” wrote one user. One user left a sarcastic comment, writing, “Wo thoda desh chalane ka dekh lijiyega (Please also take a little care of running the country.)”



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