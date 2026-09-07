"Just Try Me Once": Rakhi Sawant Made Ashneer Grover Uncomfortable? India's Got Latent Exchange Between the Two Sparks Debate Online

Users Debate on Rakhi Sawant’s Behaviour and Ashneer Grover’s Response

Users on social media started debating Rakhi’s behaviour and Ashneer’s response. Some questioned her behaviour on the show and said that touching is not a joke, while others said that Ashneer does not know how to take a joke.

A person wrote on X, “First Ashish Solanki’s show, now here. Dear Ashneer, if you can’t take jokes on yourself, don’t come on a comedy show,” mentioning another instance on comedian Ashish Solanki’s show where he had to remove an entire episode.

Another person wrote, “Why do you think he came to the show, just free publicity get more fame more the fame more contracts ads and eventually more money, he doesn't care about the audience and I understand he shouldn't but at the end he is entrepreneur nothing else.”

Other users also said that Ashneer was the one who said, “chalo fir (let’s go)” at the end of the episode. One user said, “How not to make personal jokes? This show is only based on personal jokes.”

While some questioned Rakhi’s behaviour, one user wrote, “Ohh really. What Rakhi did was a joke. Don't you think it’s a physical assault? What if Ashneer did the same with Rakhi? There would be a big roar in the country.”

Another person wrote, “How is touching a joke? Can I touch a woman and say I was joking?”

One other user wrote, “I wouldn't have been surprised if @Ashneer_Grover actually took action against the behaviour towards him by Rakhi on the show, because I would have 100% done that.”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)