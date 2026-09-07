"Just Try Me Once": Rakhi Sawant Made Ashneer Grover Uncomfortable? India's Got Latent Exchange Between the Two Sparks Debate Online

Key Points:
Rakhi Sawant returned to India’s Got Latent Season 2 as a panelist alongside Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai.
A Reddit user claimed Ashneer Grover confronted Rakhi over her behaviour and that the interaction was edited out of the episode.
Social media users debated the exchange, with some criticising Rakhi’s alleged physical and personal remarks
IN THE LATENT EPISODE of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay Raina brought back Rakhi Sawant as a panelist. Other than her, the panel included entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, comedian Kushagra Srivastava, and owner of The Habitat and Samay’s friend, Balraj Ghai. During the episode, the roast started, but Rakhi remained a major highlight. Samay also pointed out how Rakhi was the first celebrity to come out in support of him during the India’s Got Latent controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia.
After the episode ended, people were talking about Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover, which became a major highlight of the show. Both panelists continuously roasted each other in the panel, with Rakhi also bringing Grover’s wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, into the conversation. Madhuri is an entrepreneur and had appeared in Season 2 of Lock Upp on Netflix India. Amid all this, one person who was present in the audience during the show came to Reddit and shared details about the uncut version of the show.
The person gave his Reddit post the title, “Ashneer Grover wasn’t happy with Rakhi Sawant’s behaviour on the show.” He then explained what happened during the live show, starting by explaining that he was present in the audience when the episode was shot.
The person said that when Rakhi Sawant was touching Ashneer and constantly mocking him and making fun of his wife, he clearly said that he “didn’t like it.”
In the show, their conversation started after Samay asked Rakhi if she knew Ashneer, to which she replied, “No, but I know his wife Madhuri.” Rakhi then made further comments about Ashneer and his wife, with Ashneer giving it back to Rakhi.
Rakhi had previously, during Lock Upp, called Madhuri “duck face,” which the businessman pointed out, asking Rakhi if she had seen her face in the mirror.
Rakhi then compared Madhuri Grover to Madhuri Dixit. Later, there were some interactions in the show between the two panelists where Rakhi was physically close to him and made sexual remarks. At first, Ashneer looked uncomfortable, but then things seemed to calm down.
In one interaction after watching a performance, Ashneer said that Rakhi was not bad. She replied, “I am not at all bad. Just try me once,” to which Grover said, “Let’s go.”
But the story does not end here. As per the fan who was present during the show, Ashneer confronted Rakhi about her behaviour. The user wrote, “Ashneer confronted her about it, but that part was edited out. After that, Samay Raina told Rakhi not to touch Ashneer or make personal jokes about him.” As per the user, this was the reason Rakhi was quieter in the second half of the episode.
Users on social media started debating Rakhi’s behaviour and Ashneer’s response. Some questioned her behaviour on the show and said that touching is not a joke, while others said that Ashneer does not know how to take a joke.
A person wrote on X, “First Ashish Solanki’s show, now here. Dear Ashneer, if you can’t take jokes on yourself, don’t come on a comedy show,” mentioning another instance on comedian Ashish Solanki’s show where he had to remove an entire episode.
Another person wrote, “Why do you think he came to the show, just free publicity get more fame more the fame more contracts ads and eventually more money, he doesn't care about the audience and I understand he shouldn't but at the end he is entrepreneur nothing else.”
Other users also said that Ashneer was the one who said, “chalo fir (let’s go)” at the end of the episode. One user said, “How not to make personal jokes? This show is only based on personal jokes.”
While some questioned Rakhi’s behaviour, one user wrote, “Ohh really. What Rakhi did was a joke. Don't you think it’s a physical assault? What if Ashneer did the same with Rakhi? There would be a big roar in the country.”
Another person wrote, “How is touching a joke? Can I touch a woman and say I was joking?”
One other user wrote, “I wouldn't have been surprised if @Ashneer_Grover actually took action against the behaviour towards him by Rakhi on the show, because I would have 100% done that.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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