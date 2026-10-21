Former WWE Champion Turns 'Pookie Don': The Great Khali's Pink Onesie Collab With Netflix Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Baffled

“YEH AAP KIS LINE MAI AA GAYE? (Which line of work have you gotten into?)” asked one user on Instagram, reacting to the latest collaboration between Netflix and former professional wrestler The Great Khali. He was part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe, where he made a name for himself as one of its tallest wrestlers.

Skip to the present, the 7-foot-1 wrestler, who was once known for instilling fear in his opponents, has become the talk of the town after his pink-coded photographs went viral on the internet. The Great Khali, one of WWE’s most popular wrestlers, was seen wearing a pink onesie with white polka dots, matching his outfit with pink socks. The photographs were based on a K-drama theme.

While some netizens praised Khali’s new look in collaboration with Netflix, calling him “pookie” and “cutie pie,” the photos did not sit well with other users on the internet.

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The Great Khali in Pink Onesie Goes Viral