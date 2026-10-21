Former WWE Champion Turns 'Pookie Don': The Great Khali's Pink Onesie Collab With Netflix Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Baffled

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
“YEH AAP KIS LINE MAI AA GAYE? (Which line of work have you gotten into?)” asked one user on Instagram, reacting to the latest collaboration between Netflix and former professional wrestler The Great Khali. He was part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe, where he made a name for himself as one of its tallest wrestlers.
Skip to the present, the 7-foot-1 wrestler, who was once known for instilling fear in his opponents, has become the talk of the town after his pink-coded photographs went viral on the internet. The Great Khali, one of WWE’s most popular wrestlers, was seen wearing a pink onesie with white polka dots, matching his outfit with pink socks. The photographs were based on a K-drama theme.
While some netizens praised Khali’s new look in collaboration with Netflix, calling him “pookie” and “cutie pie,” the photos did not sit well with other users on the internet.
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Netflix India posted Khali’s photos on October 20, 2026, with a minimalist caption: “K-Paglu with a capital K.” The post included five pictures of Khali lying on his bed, making a Korean-style heart, reading a picture book, eating ramen, and posing as if he were about to cry in his pink avatar, shocking viewers across the internet.
The entire room was decorated with bright pink aesthetics and included references to Korean dramas, such as the 2025 series When Life Gives You Tangerines. From plush toys to pigtail hairstyles paired with pink ribbons, Khali’s photo dump by Netflix has gained over 700K likes.
With the media covering Khali’s “pookie” transformation, many netizens took to X to share their reactions, with some praising him while others slammed the 54-year-old former wrestler’s attire on Instagram. Khali has over 11.8 million followers on Instagram.
Several users on Instagram praised the former wrestler’s latest look, expressing shock at his pictures and accompanying their comments with bow and sparkle emojis. “Pookie don,” wrote one user. Pookie is a popular Gen Z slang term used predominantly by internet users as a term of endearment for someone they love.
Many users wondered how the transformation came about, asking how Netflix convinced Khali to participate in the pink-themed photoshoot. “Paise ki chakhar mein Kya Kya Karna Parta Hai? (What All Does One Have to Do for the Sake of Money?)” wrote another user on Instagram.
Netizens on X expressed their disapproval of Khali’s latest viral pictures, calling them “humiliating.” One user on X wrote, “Humiliation ritual or bills really that high?” While some praised him for being secure in his masculinity, others poked fun at his pictures, writing, “Let’s not do this again, Khali.”
Dalip Singh Rana, who is known to the world by his ring name The Great Khali, is an Indian-American former wrestler who gained fame through WWE. He became a professional wrestler for All Pro Wrestling in the USA and made his debut in 2000. Khali worked with WWE from 2006 to 2014, becoming a feared wrestler.
The Great Khali is also featured in WWE’s Hall of Fame, where he is referred to as a “skyscraper of a man” whom everyone looked up to, whether they wanted to or not. He eventually retired in 2014. Khali has been married to Harminder Kaur since 2002, and they have two children.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VS/HP]
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