‘Ravana is not all bad.’ Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi Draws Mix reaction from netizens over the Internet

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RAMAYANA STAR Sai Pallavi's remark about Ravana—antagonist of Hindu epic—during the world premier of the movie on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, USA, has attracted netizens' sharp reaction over the internet in a significant amount. The film is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
The incident occurred during the red carpet interaction when she was asked by a journalist what is the different perspective that the new film will offer to the audience who have grown up with the story from their childhood.
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Speaking about how the film can help to introduce Indian culture and mythology to the audience worldwide, she said when asked what the new film offers, “At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time."
As the video went viral on social media netizens pounced at her heavily criticizing the remark. Many said that people didn’t like her casting as Ma Sita role and now with her statement she has added fuel to the fire of disliking.
One cited Lord Vishnu’s compulsion to reincarnate to defeat Ravana, if he was not so bad.
While the other one wrote that he should come up with a clear context of what she wanted to say.
Not all comments were critical; some also came to her rescue. One user wrote that by ‘not all bad’ she means to indicate some specific qualities that Ravana possessed, like he was a scholar, a Shiva Bhakta, musician and the knower of the Vedas.
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While reactions over the internet have been mixed, it would be interesting to see whether the remark would impact the performance of the film. As per the trade website Sacnilk, the film till October 30, 2026 has sold tickets worth around Rupee 18 Crore. Considering the release date getting near the trade analysts have predicted that the collection will only intensify and Ramayana could become one of the biggest opening movies in the history of Indian cinema.
[Rh/GS/RS/2VrRS]
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