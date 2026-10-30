‘Ravana is not all bad.’ Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi Draws Mix reaction from netizens over the Internet

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What Sai Pallavi said about Ravana?

Speaking about how the film can help to introduce Indian culture and mythology to the audience worldwide, she said when asked what the new film offers, “At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time."



The remark divides the netizens across the internet

As the video went viral on social media netizens pounced at her heavily criticizing the remark. Many said that people didn’t like her casting as Ma Sita role and now with her statement she has added fuel to the fire of disliking.

One cited Lord Vishnu’s compulsion to reincarnate to defeat Ravana, if he was not so bad.