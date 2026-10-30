“Gau Mata will become extinct from the earth”: Gujarat Court cites Manusmriti and Rigveda, sentences 3 men to life imprisonment for cow slaughter

THREE MEN IN GUJARAT’S GANDHINAGAR have been sentenced to life imprisonment for cow slaughter, after the Kalol court passed its 76-page judgement citing Hindu scriptures such as the Manusmriti and Vedas to emphasize the religious significance of the cow.

The legal architecture surrounding the bovine animal is quite stringent in Gujarat, with the 2011 amendment to the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954, imposing a complete ban on cow slaughter, and prohibition of the sale, purchase and transportation of beef.

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The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge, BR Rajput, on Monday, October 26, 2026, and was made available online yesterday, October 29, 2026. The 76-page judgement is an elaborate discussion of the significance attached to cows in the Hindu religious scriptures and practices. Citing the scriptures, the judgement stated that cows are not merely an animal, but a pillar of religious duty for the Hindu society and culture.

What did the court’s judgement note?

Three individuals — Wasim, Mohammed Rafique and Ashfaq alias Salman — were accused of slaughtering cows for financial purposes, and selling them on August 22, 2024, at a house in Jamla village, in the Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district, Gujarat.

The prosecution alleged that 277 kg of beef have been recovered from the spot amounting to around Rs 55,400, alongside equipment, vehicles and others, which were valued at Rs 3,61,540.

The court had found the prosecution's argument to be reliable and coherent with the evidence submitted.

In the 76-page judgement, Additional Sessions Judge, discussed in detail the religious, social and cultural significance of cows by citing Hindu scriptures, such as the Manusmirti and the Vedas.

Referring to the Rigveda, the court observed that a cow is described in the text as “Adhanya”, meaning something priceless and precious. The judgement does not stop at the reference of a single text, and goes on to cite Manusmriti, which states “cows” (Cattle/wealth/ Godhan) not only as an animal, but as the “pillar” of our society.

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The judgement also strongly noted its observations against the accused individuals. “If such accused, who have cruelly cut the body parts of cows into pieces and separated them, are not punished in accordance with the law, then over time, Gau Mata will become extinct from the earth” , the judgement said, reported Live Law.

What was the case verdict?

Three men — Wasim, Mohammed Rafique and Ashfaq alias Salman — were found in possession of 277 Kg of beef, and subsequently sentenced for life in prison under Section 8(2) of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017, along with a financial penalty of Rs 2 lakh each.

Further, the court sentenced them to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each under Section 8(4).

According to the amended act, Section 8(2) states that one can be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of ten years, and fined Rs 1 lakh or more for illegal slaughter of bovines/ animals.

Two other individuals — Ghulam Moin Mustaq Ahmed and Vitthal alias Bhupat Senma — were acquitted by the court over benefit of doubt.

The incident has captured attention as the legal institution of the country has sought to highlight religious texts and scriptures to uphold its judgement.



[Rh/AR/RS]

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