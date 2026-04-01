He emphasized nonviolent resistance, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., and combined union organizing with Catholic social teaching and Chicano cultural identity.

However, the mask he donned behind the scenes of his activism career is far more nefarious.

The Dark Allegations: A New York Times Investigation

A New York Times investigation published in March 2026 has cast a long shadow over his legacy. Reporters uncovered extensive evidence and testimonies alleging that Chavez engaged in grooming and sexual abuse of women and girls within the farmworker movement.

Two women, Ana Murguía and Debra Rojas, now in their 60s, have come forward and alleged that Chavez sexually abused them over several years beginning in the early 1970s, when they were 12 and 13 years old. Both were daughters of United Farm Workers (UFW) organizers, and they describe an ongoing pattern of grooming and exploitation that they say left them with lasting mental‑health struggles, including depression, panic attacks, and substance use issues.

See also: Epstein Island: Black Hole of Depravity

At least a dozen other women have reportedly told NYT investigators that they, too, were harassed or mistreated by Chávez.. Many of the alleged incidents occurred while Chávez was in his 40s and serving as president of the UFW, a time when his public image was that of a saintly civil rights activist.

Perhaps the most striking allegation comes from Dolores Huerta, Chavez’s co‑founder in the National Farm Workers’ Association (which later came to be known as United Farm Workers), and one of the most prominent civil rights leaders in U.S. history. Huerta has publicly stated that Chavez sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions, once coercing her into sex and once raping her. She also said that both incidents led to pregnancy, that she had to conceal for fear of tarnishing the image of the man and the movement.

The long time civil right leader passed away on October 28, 2026, at the age of 96.