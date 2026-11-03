Did Radhika Apte take a jibe at Telugu actor Balayya? Says she “hated everything about it” as her character had to marry her uncle; Netizens react

THE TELUGU FILM INDUSTRY has been under the microscope, especially after the Peddi controversy, which had the entire film industry talking about the way actor Janhvi Kapoor’s character was sexualised in the film. While the Ram Charan-starrer Peddi received widespread criticism over the portrayal of its female lead, actor Radhika Apte has also had her say, talking about her previous films in Telugu.

Apte dropped the tea while promoting her Netflix series Akka, alongside actor Keerthy Suresh, in an interview with Zoom. The interview covered topics ranging from trolling and body shaming to the pressures of the film industry in general. However, the conversation took a turn when Radhika Apte talked about one of the most challenging roles of her career, in which she had to marry her “mama (uncle).” The room erupted in laughter as she explained the premise of her character in the film without naming it. The clip from the interview has been making rounds on the internet. While some praised her straightforwardness, others slammed the actor, alleging double standards.

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The actor did not name the person who played the role of her mama in the film. However, eagle-eyed netizens have speculated whether the Akka actor indirectly took a jibe at Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya among his fans.

Radhika Apte on Marrying Her Uncle in a Telugu Film