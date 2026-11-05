Why Prem Chopra feels betrayed by his father: The untold story of Bollywood’s most iconic villain facing property disputes within his family

Prem Chopra’s Delhi bungalow that allegedly went to his brother

Recalling the property dispute, Chopra told TOI in 2014 that his father passed away in the 1980s, leaving him inconsolable at the time. The actor had built a bungalow in Delhi with his own money, although the property was jointly owned by him and his father on paper. The Bollywood actor had also arranged a job for one of his brothers in Delhi and allowed him to live in the bungalow.

Prem Chopra’s father had even put up a nameplate outside the Delhi residence bearing the names of “Prem and Uma Chopra,” referring to the actor and his wife. However, the actor later found out that his father had signed a will transferring the property to his brother, taking away his rights. In the interview, Chopra painfully remembered the incident calling it a “betrayal.” He said he would have willingly given the house to his brother had he been asked, rather than having the property transferred without his knowledge.

He said, “While I believe that my father was not at fault, it hurts me till today as I felt betrayed at that time and till today, I feel betrayed.”

The actor also recalled an income tax raid at the same property a few years later. According to him, officials questioned his brother about how he was living in the house when the property was still registered in Prem Chopra’s name. His brother’s wife reportedly told the officials that the house had been gifted to them.

Chopra was advised to pursue legal action in the matter. However, he refused to take his own family to court. “I will be the last person to do that. If he has a conscience, he will realise,” the actor said.