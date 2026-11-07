From being an accountant to the Emmy stage: Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi set to make history as he prepares to present at the 54th International Emmy Awards 2026

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ACTOR VIJAY SETHUPATHI has worked for years to solidify his place in the Indian film industry. Today, his die-hard fans refer to him as Makkal Selvan (people’s treasure). From playing Ram in 96 to portraying Shilpa, a transgender woman, in Super Deluxe, Sethupathi has become a household name, earning a place in people's hearts. Now, he has added another feather to his cap, as reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to present at the 54th International Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026.
As Sethupathi's fans celebrate him becoming the first Indian actor to present at the prestigious award ceremony, congratulations have been pouring in for the actor as he makes history. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Super Deluxe actor was selected to bring Indian talent to a platform watched by audiences around the world. Before Sethupathi, personalities such as Aashka Goradia presented at the Emmys in 2009, while Priyanka Chopra presented at the awards ceremony in 2016.
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Vijay Sethupathi got his big break in the film industry with the thriller film Pizza, released in 2012. But did you know that long before embarking on his acting journey, he worked as a cashier at a fast-food restaurant?
Vijay Sethupathi grew up in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu, before moving to Chennai when he was in the sixth standard. He holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce (B.Com.). He worked as a cashier, salesman and phone booth operator to earn money to complete his graduation. He later moved to Dubai, where he worked in a high-paying job as an accountant, but returned home after three years, in 2003. During his time in Dubai, he met his better half, Jessie. The duo dated and eventually got married in 2003.
His connection with acting began when he joined a popular theatre group called Koothu-P-Pattarai in Chennai, where he worked as an accountant. During his time there, he observed other performers and honed his skills as an actor who would eventually represent Indian talent at the International Emmy Awards. In his early years, Sethupathi acted in various television series and short films.
After years of dedication, he landed his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy's Thenmerku Paruvakaatru in 2010, when he was 32 years old. The film marked an important chapter in Sethupathi’s life, as Thenmerku Paruvakaatru went on to win three National Film Awards.
After his acting debut, Sethupathi gradually became a household name with numerous critically acclaimed films, including the horror-drama Pizza, which earned him widespread acclaim as a leading actor. Some of his most popular films include the blockbuster 96 (2018), Super Deluxe (2018) and Master (2021), among several others. In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist, while Thalapathy Vijay, who is also the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, played the protagonist.
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After a string of successful films to his credit, Sethupathi's Maharaja became a critically acclaimed film that also gained international recognition. Maharaja is reportedly being considered for a Hollywood remake, with reports speculating that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey could be part of the project.
Vijay Sethupathi has played both protagonists and antagonists in his career spanning several years. Today, he is known as Makkal Selvan among his fans. He was last seen in Baththa, a 2026 adventure film. From playing small roles to taking the stage at the Emmy Awards, Vijay Sethupathi has come a long way. Today, he has shared the screen with several big names from the Tamil film industry, including Superstar Rajinikanth, Ulaganayagan (universal hero) Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay.
[Rh/VS/RS]
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