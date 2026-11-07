From being an accountant to the Emmy stage: Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi set to make history as he prepares to present at the 54th International Emmy Awards 2026

ACTOR VIJAY SETHUPATHI has worked for years to solidify his place in the Indian film industry. Today, his die-hard fans refer to him as Makkal Selvan (people’s treasure). From playing Ram in 96 to portraying Shilpa, a transgender woman, in Super Deluxe, Sethupathi has become a household name, earning a place in people's hearts. Now, he has added another feather to his cap, as reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to present at the 54th International Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026.

As Sethupathi's fans celebrate him becoming the first Indian actor to present at the prestigious award ceremony, congratulations have been pouring in for the actor as he makes history. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Super Deluxe actor was selected to bring Indian talent to a platform watched by audiences around the world. Before Sethupathi, personalities such as Aashka Goradia presented at the Emmys in 2009, while Priyanka Chopra presented at the awards ceremony in 2016.

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Vijay Sethupathi got his big break in the film industry with the thriller film Pizza, released in 2012. But did you know that long before embarking on his acting journey, he worked as a cashier at a fast-food restaurant?

Before becoming the Makkal Selvan: Who was Vijay Sethupathi?