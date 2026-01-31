Two-Time Emmy Winning Actress Catherine O’Hara, Famous for Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, Dies at 71

The two time Emmy-winning actress Catherine O’Hara passed away at her Los Angeles home at the age of 71 following a brief illness
Co-stars and fans, including Macaulay Culkin and director Chris Columbus, shared emotional tributes praising her talent, warmth, and impact.
From SCTV and Home Alone to Schitt’s Creek, O’Hara built a long career marked by iconic roles and a lasting influence
On Friday, January 30, 2026, Hollywood suffered a major loss with the death of actress Catherine O’Hara. The beloved performer, known for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, passed away at the age of 71 at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. Her representatives at Creative Artists Agency confirmed the news. The exact cause of death has not been made public.
O’Hara’s passing triggered an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, co-stars, and fans across the world. People took to social media to share images and videos of her work, expressing their love and respect for the actress. Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in the Home Alone films, posted a heartfelt tribute, expressing regret over lost time and describing her as a lifelong presence in his life. He shared a collage of their memories from the film along with a recent photo and wrote an emotional message beginning with, “I thought we had time…”
Home Alone director Chris Columbus called her performance the emotional foundation of the film, saying it would not have worked without her warmth and sincerity. In an Instagram post, he said he was heartbroken by the news and described himself as an obsessive fan of her brilliant work on SCTV. He praised her as both a remarkable artist and an extraordinary human being. Several other actors also honoured her, highlighting her kindness, humility, and rare ability to blend humour with compassion.
Born and raised in Toronto, Catherine O’Hara was the sixth of seven children in a non-showbiz family. Her love for comedy developed early, inspired by shows such as Monty Python. She joined The Second City in the 1970s and later became a key member of the legendary sketch comedy series SCTV.
On SCTV, she created memorable characters and impressions, earning her first Emmy Award in 1982 for her writing. O’Hara later gained widespread recognition for her role as Kate McCallister, the determined mother in the Home Alone films, bringing emotional depth to the popular franchise. She also received praise for her portrayal of Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice.
In her 60s, O’Hara experienced a remarkable career revival through her role as Moira Rose in the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek. Her distinctive accent, eccentric wardrobe, and emotional vulnerability made the character iconic. The role earned her a second Emmy Award in 2020 and introduced her to a new generation of viewers.
O’Hara married production designer Bo Welch after meeting him on the set of Beetlejuice, and the couple wed in 1992. They had two sons, Matthew and Luke. In previous interviews, she had spoken openly about living with dextrocardia and situs inversus, a rare condition in which the heart and other internal organs are positioned on the opposite side of the body.
Throughout her career, Catherine O’Hara was admired not only for her comedic brilliance but also for her ability to reveal vulnerability in every character she portrayed. Her death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in entertainment history, but her performances will continue to bring laughter.
