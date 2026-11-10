Ramayana Movie Review: While occasionally a hit-and-miss, an epic in its entirety

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The weaker spots where it fumbles

Although the VFX and CGI is a USP (Unique Selling Preposition) of the movie, at some instances it feels a little hit and miss off the point. The physique of Kumbha Karna and other giant figures looks superficial and lacks emotional qualities.

The lack of emotional connection and underdeveloped bond between the characters, further accentuated by the dearth of dialogues, plagues the screenplay to not let it reach its full potential. Too much reliance on the visuals at a point feels jarring and repetitive.

One more problem it contains is that you compare the scale of the movie to the giant series like Lord of the Rings (2001-03) and Star Wars (1977) but there were hardly any memorable establishing shots to set up the impression of the given world we are about to dive into. For instance when the trio of Lord Rama, Ma Sita and Laxman left for the jungle there were no efforts made by the director to show their struggles and establish an environment where they will dwell for the next 14 years. They just appeared in the scene as if they already knew where they would stay.

Another blow to the element of the story is an assumption that not everything can be dealt with as per individual’s expectations. Ramayana rules over the soul and heart of the audience for thousands of years and to sum up the epic in three hours is really a tough job. To satiate everyone’s need is not going to be fulfilled.

Overall Ramayana was an honest attempt to showcase the culture and the potential which our epics hold. Fault lies at some instances which is a normal part of the process but it is not that the movie can not be embraced. It can be and it should be because there are some movies

which decides the roadmap of the future and Ramayana is also the one which will inspire the future generations as it has been doing since.

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