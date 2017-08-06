Ramayana : 6 Timeless Management Lessons From the Ancient Hindu Text That You Must Imbibe

LORD RAMA is the epitome of compassion, love and positivity. His humble demeanor and his respect for elders and younger ones works like a teaching. His unwavering devotion and service to his parents motivates us to be a better version of ourselves. His tale of brotherly love motivates us to forego greed and maintain relationships over money. Lord Rama has taught us a lot, and lessons from Ramayana have given us every reason to be like him. And I do not ask for much but to only embed 10% of his persona in my life.