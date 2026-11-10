How a plot to eliminate Dawood Ibrahim was sabotaged by lack of coordination between Indian agencies; Former Home Secretary spills the tea

TWO DECADES BACK, India’s intelligence units reportedly attempted to eliminate underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai, in what came as a rare opportunity to track the “globally wanted man” who would be attending his daughter’s wedding in Dubai.

These missions are usually classified, but came to public eye in 2015, when former Union Home Secretary and Bharatiya Janata Party MP R.K Singh spoke about the operation in an interview with the India Today Group. The insights narrated by Singh went on to become one of the most popular anecdotes of India’s intelligence services and tales of espionage.

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The mission, however, failed due to lack of effective coordination between the law enforcement agencies and the intelligence units in India. While the entirety of this claim remains contested, Singh claimed that there were individuals from within the Mumbai Police, who deliberately derailed the operation.

However, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Meera Borwankar stated to the press that it was a lack of coordination, rather than deliberate sabotage that derailed the mission.

What was Mission Dawood?

The operation dates back to 2005, when the Indian intelligence agencies received information about the wedding of Dawood Ibrahim’s daughter, Mahrukh, to Junaid, the son of former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad.

According to the sources, the wedding celebrations were to take place in July, with the Nikah (ritual-ceremonial marriage) in Mecca on July 9, and the Walimah (Reception party), at Dubai’s Grand Hyatt on July 23, 2005.

It was this marriage ceremony which arrived as an opportunity for the Indian intelligence agencies to track Dawood. By then, Dawood had been marked as a “globally wanted terrorist” by the United Nations, and pressure had begun to mount on Pakistan to act against him.

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Therefore, it was a golden opportunity for the Indian authorities to take on Dawood in Dubai, without a traditional extradition or arrest mission that would thwart any advances made on Dawood’s whereabouts.

Dawood was a wanted man in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts which led to the death of over 250 people, alongside his transnational criminal network collaborating with global terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The mission began under the supervision of Ajit Doval, who had recently retired as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

How was the mission planned?

The mission was planned very discreetly, with Chhota Rajan being involved rather than Indian commandos. The idea was to ensure that the Indian government can publicly deny in case the plan went haywire.

Chhota Rajan was also a gangster in Mumbai, and a part of Dawood’s gang. They split after the Bombay blasts of 1993, and Rajan began to project himself as the Hindu don, who would fight the butcher of Mumbai — Dawood Ibrahim. Reportedly, Rajan was also looking for an opportunity to take on Dawood for an attack against him in Bangkok in 2000. Thus, for the Indian agencies it was a perfect ploy to pit two enemies against each other.