See Also: 'James Bond' Daniel Craig says being famous is still foreign to him

Bond took his first screen avatar in 1962 in the first Bond movie Dr. No and Sean Connery became the first actor to play this role. Since Sean, five other actors, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and the last one Daniel Craig, have played the iconic role. The last Bond movie, No Time To Die was released in 2021.

The James Bond franchise is one of the highest grossing movie series in the world and the character is frequently ranked as fan favourite in many polls and surveys. His line from the movie asking a bartender for his favourite drink in a ‘Shaken not stirred’ style has been referenced many times in other movies. Apart from that the character is also being accused of being misogynist and sexist.

In 2025 the long term producers of the Bond movie, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared the creative control with Amazon MGM. Now the three entities have come to an agreement to remain co-owner of the franchise.

Another feather in the cap for the Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is going through a bull-run in his career, especially in the year 2026. He last appeared in the movie Primetime which released in September, 2026 and before that he also played the role of villain in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster The Odyssey (Made almost $1.8 billion at the box office). He will appear next in Dune part 3, directed by Denis Villeneuve, slated to release in December, 2026.

When the Twilight actor was chosen for the role of Batman back in 2019 he faced heavy backlash from the die hard supporters of the iconic DC character. Then the movie The Batman came in 2022 and it earned nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office and fans around the world deem his performance as Batman as the most authentic portrayal of the character as shown in the comics. Now fans are eagerly waiting for its part-2 which will open in theaters in February, 2028.