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BATMAN ACTOR, Robert Pattinson has officially been casted to play the fictional charming British agent James Bond, putting years of rumours and speculations on hold as the 66 year old franchise’s official social media handle, known by the agent’s code name 007 announced on X and Instagram on Monday November 16, 2026. Dune and Arrival fame director Denis Villeneuve would direct the new installment of one of the world’s most beloved spy-thriller franchises.
“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me,” he added.
The character is based on the writer Ian Fleming’s novels. He first appeared in the novel Casino Royale (1953) as a charming, witty womanizer MI-6 (British Secret Service) agent codenamed 007 who with his daredevil manoeuvres infiltrates an enemy state, circled around the world, lure women to bring out the information and in the end saves the day.
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Bond took his first screen avatar in 1962 in the first Bond movie Dr. No and Sean Connery became the first actor to play this role. Since Sean, five other actors, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and the last one Daniel Craig, have played the iconic role. The last Bond movie, No Time To Die was released in 2021.
The James Bond franchise is one of the highest grossing movie series in the world and the character is frequently ranked as fan favourite in many polls and surveys. His line from the movie asking a bartender for his favourite drink in a ‘Shaken not stirred’ style has been referenced many times in other movies. Apart from that the character is also being accused of being misogynist and sexist.
In 2025 the long term producers of the Bond movie, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared the creative control with Amazon MGM. Now the three entities have come to an agreement to remain co-owner of the franchise.
Robert Pattinson is going through a bull-run in his career, especially in the year 2026. He last appeared in the movie Primetime which released in September, 2026 and before that he also played the role of villain in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster The Odyssey (Made almost $1.8 billion at the box office). He will appear next in Dune part 3, directed by Denis Villeneuve, slated to release in December, 2026.
When the Twilight actor was chosen for the role of Batman back in 2019 he faced heavy backlash from the die hard supporters of the iconic DC character. Then the movie The Batman came in 2022 and it earned nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office and fans around the world deem his performance as Batman as the most authentic portrayal of the character as shown in the comics. Now fans are eagerly waiting for its part-2 which will open in theaters in February, 2028.
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Now the two biggest symbols of charm and bravery, celebrated around the world as the pinnacle of manliness belong to one guy and the name’s Pattinson, Robert Pattinson.
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