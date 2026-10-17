Steven Soderbergh to Help Matt Reeves to Complete the Upcoming Batman Movie. 5 Classics That Were Once Considered Impossible to Make

STEVEN SODERBERGH—an acclaimed American filmmaker known for movies like Traffic and Ocean's 11—will help Matt Reeves to finish the movie Batman part 2, sequel to 2022 blockbuster ‘The Batman,’ due to the director facing personal issues. On Thursday, October 16, 2026, Reeves clears on X that he is still the director and thanked Soderbergh for his offer to help.

“Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes,” Reeves wrote on X after the news broke on Thursday.

Steven Soderbergh, In 1989, at the age of 26, became the youngest director to win the Palme d’Or, highest award of the Cannes Film Festival for his movie Sex, Lies and Videotape in his directorial debut.

Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for Batman part 2. The movie, after long delays, was originally scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026, then it pushed back a year later to October 1, 2027 and now finally will hit the silver screen worldwide on February 18, 2028.

Filmmaking is a tiresome journey and takes longer than expected. It is not the first time a movie is going through a rough patch in its shooting stage. Below are some of the examples of the movies that shared the same fate and later became a classic.

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5 Classic Films That Survived Troubled Productions to Become Classics







Mughal-E-Azam (1960)