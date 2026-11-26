THE BEAUTY PAGEANT WORLD got its latest feather on November 24, 2026, after Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico won Miss Universe 2026, becoming the first married woman to ever do so. Over the years, several people have made it to the top in international beauty pageants, bringing glory to their respective countries.

Jennifer Barreto is a 27-year-old Puerto Rican model who is the latest titleholder in the pageant world to make history by becoming Miss Universe. According to reports, she is the first Miss Universe titleholder who is not only married but also a mother. She is married to a US Army sergeant and gave birth to her daughter in 2019. Born in 1998, Barreto was named Miss Universe Puerto Rico, becoming the next torchbearer of beauty, culture, and talent.