THE BEAUTY PAGEANT WORLD got its latest feather on November 24, 2026, after Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico won Miss Universe 2026, becoming the first married woman to ever do so. Over the years, several people have made it to the top in international beauty pageants, bringing glory to their respective countries.
Jennifer Barreto is a 27-year-old Puerto Rican model who is the latest titleholder in the pageant world to make history by becoming Miss Universe. According to reports, she is the first Miss Universe titleholder who is not only married but also a mother. She is married to a US Army sergeant and gave birth to her daughter in 2019. Born in 1998, Barreto was named Miss Universe Puerto Rico, becoming the next torchbearer of beauty, culture, and talent.
India has always made headlines when it comes to beauty pageants. This year, Kazia Liz Mejo represented India at the 75th edition of the international pageant, Miss Universe. Mejo from Keralam, India, made it to the top 30 participants in the competition. Throughout the history of beauty pageants, several contestants have conquered the competition, making a name for themselves on an international level. Here are some of the most iconic and talked-about beauty pageant winners from the past.
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Reita Faria was Asia’s first Miss World. She was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and was an Indian physician when she won the Miss World title. After making history by winning the title, she was approached by several people to pursue acting, but she refused to become part of the film industry. Faria subsequently chose to pursue her medical career. She studied at King’s College Hospital in London and married her mentor, David Powell, in 1971. The couple had two children and currently have six grandchildren.
Sushmita Sen is India’s first Miss Universe and is also widely recognised for her work in the Indian film industry. She made her debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak in 1996. Sushmita Sen was 18 years old when she won Femina Miss India, paving her way to the Miss Universe competition, where she subsequently won the title. She was born in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, in 1975. After completing her journey as a beauty pageant winner, she ventured into the film industry. In a career spanning over three decades, Sushmita Sen has been known for movies such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Biwi No. 1 (1999), and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), among others. She is the mother of two adopted daughters.
Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World title in 1994 and later entered the world of Indian cinema, making her debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. Even before 1994, Aishwarya Rai had become a popular face in India through a Pepsi advertisement. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Aishwarya Rai has worked across multiple film industries. Some of her most popular films include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Devdas (2002), and others. She was born in Mangalore, Karnataka, India. Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and gave birth to their daughter in 2011.
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Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000. She is a popular Indian actress known across the world. Known for films such as Barfi! (2012), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Mary Kom (2014), Chopra became a household name after making her acting debut in 2002. Her first film was Thamizhan, opposite former actor and current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. She made her Hollywood debut with the American thriller series Quantico (2015–2018). Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022 via surrogacy.
Lara Dutta was the winner of the 1997 Miss Intercontinental pageant and later won the Miss Universe title in 2000. She subsequently ventured into acting and became a renowned actress, known for films such as Bhagam Bhag (2006) and Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (2026), among others. She is married to tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and gave birth to their daughter in 2012.
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