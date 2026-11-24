EVER SINCE TECH-BILLIONAIRE JENSEN HUANG admitted to having an affair, with reports suggesting a connection to Alice Huang (no relation), who is suspected of being a Chinese spy, social media has been in a frenzy. The Nvidia founder tendered his resignation on November 12, 2026, making headlines across the globe and prompting discussions on social media.

After the internet was flooded with memes about Jensen Huang's future at his company, his instant return to Nvidia, the world's leading supplier of AI chips, has sparked a wider debate on social media about losing a job and getting back in the game. However, Jensen Huang is not the only one to have made a meteoric return to the company he helped establish.

See Also: Jensen Huang returns as the CEO of Nvidia after US government backs him as no security threat

Over time, several others have resigned only to return to the helm later. Losing a job may not make much of a difference if one is worth billions of dollars, but making a comeback to one's former position has become the latest meme template on social media. From Jensen Huang to former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, here are the top five founders who got their jobs back.