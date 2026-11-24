EVER SINCE TECH-BILLIONAIRE JENSEN HUANG admitted to having an affair, with reports suggesting a connection to Alice Huang (no relation), who is suspected of being a Chinese spy, social media has been in a frenzy. The Nvidia founder tendered his resignation on November 12, 2026, making headlines across the globe and prompting discussions on social media.
After the internet was flooded with memes about Jensen Huang's future at his company, his instant return to Nvidia, the world's leading supplier of AI chips, has sparked a wider debate on social media about losing a job and getting back in the game. However, Jensen Huang is not the only one to have made a meteoric return to the company he helped establish.
See Also: Jensen Huang returns as the CEO of Nvidia after US government backs him as no security threat
Over time, several others have resigned only to return to the helm later. Losing a job may not make much of a difference if one is worth billions of dollars, but making a comeback to one's former position has become the latest meme template on social media. From Jensen Huang to former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, here are the top five founders who got their jobs back.
Jensen Huang is the founder of Nvidia and has been serving as its CEO since 1993. Everything changed when a report by The New York Times claimed that Alice Huang, with whom Jensen Huang allegedly cheated on his wife, was suspected of spying for Beijing. A major scandal erupted, eventually leading to Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia, with several reports alleging that the tech billionaire had cheated on his wife with multiple women. With Nvidia shares crashing, Jensen Huang made a shocking comeback, announcing his return as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on November 23, 2026, after receiving the green light that he posed no threat to national security.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, was fired from the company on November 17, 2023, sending shockwaves across the market. According to reports, the company's board made the decision to terminate him, citing concerns about losing trust in Altman's leadership. They further claimed that Altman had not been transparent in his communication with them. Several OpenAI employees reportedly protested against the decision and even threatened to resign. Following immense pressure from employees and investors, Sam Altman was reinstated as OpenAI's CEO on November 22, 2023, just days after his dismissal.
Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976, bringing about a revolutionary change in the field of technology. The story of Steve Jobs getting fired from Apple remains one of the most iconic comeback stories in the technology industry. The episode dates back to 1985, when Jobs was fired from Apple following disagreements with the company's board and then-CEO John Sculley. After leaving the company, Jobs founded NeXT, a computer platform development company. He also purchased Pixar, an animation company, in 1986, which is known for movies such as Toy Story (1995), Monsters, Inc. (2001), and others. NeXT was acquired by Apple in 1996, and a year later, Steve Jobs returned as the company's interim CEO in 1997. He later introduced Apple's game-changing product, the iPhone, launching its first-ever model in 2007.
See Also: Like Jensen Huang’s affairs, the Internet can’t stop with the memefest. Here’s five best memes
Matt Mullenweg is the co-founder of WordPress, a web content management system. He was removed from his position and reinstated within a span of 33 hours, according to reports, making his case noteworthy. Mullenweg was placed on paid leave in September 2026 by Automattic, where he served as CEO. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Mark Davies as its interim CEO. Mullenweg challenged the decision and returned as the company's CEO on September 12, 2026, just 33 hours and 20 minutes after his removal.
Lee Kun-hee passed away in 2020 at the age of 78. He was the chairman of Samsung and one of the most influential South Korean businessmen of his time. He was indicted in a tax evasion case in 2008, leading to his downfall at the company, although it did not last long. He was later granted a presidential pardon and reinstated as the chairman of Samsung Electronics in 2010. He continued working at Samsung until 2014, when he suffered a heart attack.
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