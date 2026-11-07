From Om Raut’s much-criticized Adipurush to Ramanand Sagar’s beloved Ramayan: Here Are Five Popular On-Screen Adaptations of the Ramayana

AS DIWALI, THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS, approaches, the day remains a stark reminder of the victory of light over darkness, dharma over adharma, and good over evil. People are gearing up for the festivities, with preparations underway for Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 8, 2026. Sweets, lights, and tales from the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana begin to take centre stage at this time of year.
According to legend, the most widely believed reason behind celebrating Diwali is the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and his half-brother Lakshman to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the king of Lanka. Over time, several adaptations depicting the tales of the Ramayana have been made across different languages to commemorate the celebration of the victory of light over darkness. Here is a list of some of the most iconic and popular adaptations of the Ramayana showcased on screen.
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Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is considered one of the most popular adaptations of the Ramayana. The television series, which aired on DD National in 1987, stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahri, who portray the roles of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman, respectively. The series, which has 78 episodes in total, follows Rama's journey during his 14-year exile.
From its visuals to the realistic performances by the actors portraying the characters on screen, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan remains one of the most iconic retellings of the Hindu epic. The series was re-telecast on television during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually breaking viewership records and becoming the most-watched entertainment programme globally in 2020.
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is an Indo-Japanese film produced by veteran filmmaker Yugo Sako, Kenji Yoshii, and Krishna Shah. The animated film is based on Valmiki's Ramayana and remains one of the most beloved adaptations of the Hindu epic. Veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri lent his voice to the character of Ravana, while actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.
Despite having a cult-classic fan base, the Indo-Japanese film became embroiled in a serious controversy, following which its release in India was stalled. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing Hindu organisation, protested against the film's release in India, following which its theatrical premiere was cancelled.
Directed by C. Pullayya and C. S. Rao, Lava Kusa is an iconic South Indian film that follows the story of Lava and Kusa, the twin sons of Rama and Sita. The film explores the later part of Valmiki's Ramayana, in which Rama sends his pregnant wife, Sita, into exile. The film stars veteran Telugu actor N. T. Rama Rao, who also served as the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In the film, N. T. Rama Rao plays the role of Lord Rama.
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Shri Rama Rajyam is a devotional film made in the Telugu language, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya, Nayanthara, and Meka Srikanth. The film portrays a later part of Valmiki's Ramayana, in which Maa Sita's chastity is questioned by a fisherman because she was abducted by Ravana.
Rama, as the king of Ayodhya, chooses to prioritise his dharma as a king and asks Lakshman to abandon Sita near an ashram. While Rama leads a sorrowful life, Sita, who is pregnant, gives birth to twin sons, Lava and Kusa. Shri Rama Rajyam went on to become a commercial success. Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja served as the music director of the film.
One of the latest adaptations of the ancient Hindu epic is Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. The big-budget film faced heavy backlash for its visual effects and portrayal of characters from the Ramayana on screen. Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, Adipurush collected Rs 397 crore at the box office.
Another recent adaptation of the Hindu epic is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of the Legend, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Some other popular television adaptations of the Ramayana include Star Plus’s Siya Ke Ram (2015), which has more than 300 episodes, and Imagine TV’s Ramayan (2008–2009), starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.
[Og/VS/RS]
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