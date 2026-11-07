From Om Raut’s much-criticized Adipurush to Ramanand Sagar’s beloved Ramayan: Here Are Five Popular On-Screen Adaptations of the Ramayana

AS DIWALI, THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS, approaches, the day remains a stark reminder of the victory of light over darkness, dharma over adharma, and good over evil. People are gearing up for the festivities, with preparations underway for Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 8, 2026. Sweets, lights, and tales from the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana begin to take centre stage at this time of year.

According to legend, the most widely believed reason behind celebrating Diwali is the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and his half-brother Lakshman to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the king of Lanka. Over time, several adaptations depicting the tales of the Ramayana have been made across different languages to commemorate the celebration of the victory of light over darkness. Here is a list of some of the most iconic and popular adaptations of the Ramayana showcased on screen.

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