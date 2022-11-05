'Punjab stubble burning worsening air pollution in Delhi', Supreme Court to hear plea

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine on November 10 a plea seeking urgent steps to curb air pollution in Delhi. The plea said the stubble burning in Punjab was the major contributor to the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, and sought an urgent hearing in the matter.

Jha said the air pollution in the capital is in a severe category due to an increase in stubble burning and sought direction from the state governments to take necessary measures to reduce the pollution, which includes installation of smog towers, plantation drives, affordable public transport, etc.

The plea contended that the 24-hour air quality index in Delhi touched 424 on November 1 entering the severe zone (400+) after hovering at its threshold the previous day at 392.

The plea also sought a direction issuing fresh guidelines to the state governments concerning stubble burning. The plea has arrayed the central government and governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, as respondents in the matter.

The top court said it agrees that the matter requires intervention and scheduled the plea for hearing on November 10.