Indian government to develop 500 'Waste to Wealth' plants

As part of furthering the 'Green Growth' agenda, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs partnered with Engineers India Limited (EIL) to develop Waste to Energy and bio-methanation projects in cities with a population of million plus.

In the 'Green Growth' segment, 500 new 'Waste to Wealth' plants will be established under the GOBARdhan scheme for promoting the circular economy.

These will include 200 compressed bio-gas plants, 75 in urban areas, and 300 community or cluster-based plants, at a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

Officials said that the thrust on sustainable solid waste management has been strengthened under the ambit of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, with the overall vision of creating garbage-free cities.