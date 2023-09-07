Characteristics of Growing Up in a Controlled Parenting Environment

Spending more time on digital media from Netflix to Instagram to video games may not cause any change in the frequency of psychotic experiences over time, finds study.

The controlled parenting environment, often known as authoritarian parenting, is one of the parenting styles. In this parenting style, parents have extensive influence over their children's activities, actions, and choices.

Dr Paula Goel, pediatrician, and adolescent specialist, at Fayth Clinic shares with IANSlife its characteristics and potential impacts on a controlled parenting environment:

Strict Rules and Regulations: In a controlled parenting environment, parents establish strict rules and regulations that govern the child's behaviour, schedule, and activities. These rules are often non-negotiable and strictly enforced.

High Expectations: Controlled parents set high expectations for their children in academics, extracurricular activities, and social interactions. These expectations may sometimes be unrealistic, leading to undue pressure on the child.