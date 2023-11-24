Indian Culture, Global Warming, and the Climate Emergency

By- Dr. Kumar Mahabir

The COP27 Convention on Climate Change in Egypt ended recently. It is regrettable that China, Russia and India did not send representatives despite China being the number one contributor to global warming and climate change. What can Indians in the homeland and the Diaspora do to mitigate this climate emergency? Social scientists and anthropologists are raising awareness that culture and the arts have the potential to be a driver in addressing our climate crisis. How exactly are Indian culture, philosophy and lifestyle contributing to the conservation or destruction of nature, the environment and global warming? Is making the earth, soil, water and some plants sacred, contributing to nature conservation? These are some of the critical questions that were addressed in the ZOOM Public Meeting.

This Pan-Caribbean meeting was chaired by Shakira Mohammed and moderated by Shalima Mohammed, both of Trinidad. It was hosted by the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC). The speakers were: Kaylene Moodley of South Africa, who works in the field of Environmental Management and Sciences, and is pursuing her MSc degree in Environmental Science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal; Ritesh Sarjoe of Suriname, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Spatial Planning and Environment. He is also a part-time lecturer at the Anton de Kom University, and the Polytechnical College of Suriname; and Professor Max Huis-Den of Suriname, the Department Chairman and Head of Laboratories, in the Department of Environmental Science at the Anton de Kom University, and a Board Member of Water Forum Suriname. Excepts of their presentations are provided below. See the unedited recording of the program: (https://www.youtube.com/live/V5K9L1VWw5o?feature=share)

KAYLENE MOODLEY of South Africa said, “The increase in demand for electricity, food, fuel and land has led to the acceleration of climate change. Natural causes that contribute to climate change are volcanic eruptions, ocean currents, orbital changes and solar variations. Climate change leads to intense droughts, severe fires, water scarcity, extreme weather, rising sea levels and decline in biodiversity. Human activities have been the main buses of climate change since the industrial revolution. The change in climate can affect human health as it will trigger illnesses related to poor air quality, waterborne diseases as well as psychological effects. Biodiversity is important for plants and animals to maintain their habitat and ecosystem and slight alterations can have detrimental effects like destroying food chains and fragile ecosystems. Culture is a resource for climate adaptation because cultural heritage, natural heritage and traditional knowledge support the resilience of communities to respond to climate change impacts. Intangible cultural heritage practices are highly effective tools for adapting to a changing climate. Solutions to climate change are cutting emissions, adapting to impacts, switching fossil fuels to renewables, and adapting to climate consequences.”