Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Aravalli Definition Row, Schedules Hearing

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognisance of issues surrounding the recent redefinition of the Aravalli Hills and decided to hear the matter on 29 December 2025. The case will be heard by a three judge Special Vacation Bench headed by CJI Surya Kant, along with Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih.

The court’s intervention follows growing concerns raised by environmental groups and activists over the implications of the new definition, which they argue could open large parts of the fragile Aravalli ecosystem to mining activity. The Aravalli range spans across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat and is considered a critical ecological barrier that helps prevent the eastward spread of the Thar desert and helps mitigate pollution in the area. Citizens across states, and especially in Rajasthan, have carried out mass protests against the definition and its implications.

In a judgment delivered in November 2025, the Supreme Court accepted the recommendations of a committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to bring uniformity in how the Aravalli Hills and Ranges are identified. The committee had been set up after the court noted that different states were using varying definitions of the Aravallis while regulating mining activity.

Under the accepted definition, any landform located in notified Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief is to be classified as an Aravalli Hill. The ruling further states that the entire landform enclosed by the lowest contour line, along with its supporting slopes and associated landforms, will be deemed part of the Aravalli Hills regardless of gradient.

The committee also defined the Aravalli Range as a cluster of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other, measured from the outermost point of the lowest contour line on either side.