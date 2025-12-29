Supreme Court Puts Aravalli Hills Redefinition on Hold; Orders Fresh Expert Panel Review Amid Ecological Damage Fears

The Supreme Court stayed its November 20 order redefining the Aravalli Hills and ordered a fresh expert review, barring new mining leases for now.
The earlier redefinition triggered widespread protests and criticism from environmentalists over fears of ecological damage and unchecked development.
The case highlights the Aravallis’ crucial role in protecting the NCR from pollution, desertification and environmental degradation.
The Supreme Court of India stayed its verdict that gave a new definition to the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The order was laid down on November 20, 2025, causing widespread concern about the environmental implications that would follow if the ecologically fragile mountain system were exploited in the name of development. The Supreme Court has now directed a deeper examination to provide clarity, recommending the establishment of an expert committee to decide the same.
A high-powered committee will be set up to reassess the geographical and ecological integrity of the Aravalli range. It will also look into the potential consequences of limiting protection to landforms based on their elevation. The matter will then be heard in detail on January 21, 2026, with notices being sent to the Centre, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi, among other stakeholders. The court further clarified that no permission would be granted for new mining leases or related approvals in the region during this period.
The ruling was given in accordance with the recommendations of an expert committee formed under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The committee proposed a new definition of an “Aravalli hill,” suggesting that it must have a minimum elevation of 100 metres above the surrounding terrain, along with defining an “Aravalli range” as having two or more such hills located within 500 metres of one another. The Centre cited the need to ensure consistency in regulation and transparency in enforcement across states as the reason behind the decision.
The order was met with immediate backlash from environmentalists, geologists and civil society groups, who saw the approach as economy-driven and as completely ignoring the geological continuity and ecological function of the Aravalli. The lower slopes play a critical role in groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and climate regulation, which would hamper local communities if they do not receive legal protection and are exposed to mining and development. This could pose a danger to a substantial portion of the Aravalli, harming the environment through accelerated mining and real-estate activity.
Soon, these concerns reflected the sentiments of the general public, spilling onto the streets and online platforms in the form of protests. Rajasthan saw thousands of people walking the streets in protest as they demanded stronger legal safeguards for the Aravalli, accusing authorities of prioritising economic interests over environmental survival. Demonstrations were also held in Delhi, highlighting the connection between the degradation of the Aravalli and worsening air pollution and water scarcity in the NCR. Social media campaigns also gained momentum, reflecting public anxiety over the long-term environmental costs of redefining one of India’s oldest mountain systems.
The decision to reevaluate the order has been welcomed by environmental groups, who said it ensures that environmental governance is guided by scientific evidence. The Aravalli Hills are among the oldest fold mountains in the world, serving as a natural barrier against the westward expansion of the Thar Desert. The hills stretch from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat.
The case has been closely watched across the country, as it will not only define the Aravalli legally but also demonstrate how India balances development demands with the urgent need to preserve natural systems that underpin ecological and public health security.
