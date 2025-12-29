Supreme Court Puts Aravalli Hills Redefinition on Hold; Orders Fresh Expert Panel Review Amid Ecological Damage Fears

The Supreme Court of India stayed its verdict that gave a new definition to the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The order was laid down on November 20, 2025, causing widespread concern about the environmental implications that would follow if the ecologically fragile mountain system were exploited in the name of development. The Supreme Court has now directed a deeper examination to provide clarity, recommending the establishment of an expert committee to decide the same.

A high-powered committee will be set up to reassess the geographical and ecological integrity of the Aravalli range. It will also look into the potential consequences of limiting protection to landforms based on their elevation. The matter will then be heard in detail on January 21, 2026, with notices being sent to the Centre, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi, among other stakeholders. The court further clarified that no permission would be granted for new mining leases or related approvals in the region during this period.