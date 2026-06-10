Why do Male Chimpanzees Throw Rocks at the Same Trees for More Than a Decade? We Travelled to Remote Guinea‑Bissau to Find Out

However, we still don’t know what accumulative stone throwing sites might mean to the chimpanzees themselves nor why they do it. While some primates use stone tools to access food, for instance to crack open nuts, accumulative stone throwing is a rare example of stone tool use in a social context. It has been observed in only four chimpanzee groups in West Africa to date.

Setting up camp

We travelled to the remote Boé chimpanzee territory in Guinea-Bissau and based ourselves in Béli, a small village where, in collaboration with local people, the Dutch non-governmental organization Chimbo maintains a compound. Visiting researchers and tourists can stay here and use a workspace with solar-generated electricity.

From Béli, we cycled and hiked 22 kilometres into the savanna-woodland to establish a bush camp with our two field assistants, Djei Baldé and Balu Séra, and a master’s student from the Great Ape Behaviour Lab, Taylor Tippett.

The Boé chimpanzees performing the behaviour are unhabituated; they are not used to humans, meaning that we cannot observe individual chimpanzees on foot because they will run away. Instead, we collected behavioural data using camera traps and recording devices.

We set up two video cameras at each accumulative stone throwing site and placed the recording devices strategically to capture audio data from the areas around these sites.

Our campsite bordered the Fefine, a large river that flows even in the dry season. In a landscape like the savanna-woodland where water sources are scarce, rivers like the Fefine are important for wildlife and humans alike. We captured several of our neighbours on cameras set up near the riverbank.

Chimpanzee nests

On an average day, we woke up around 6:30 a.m. and ate a small breakfast before heading to a set of two to five sites. There, we replaced the SD cards and batteries on the cameras, made sure the devices were working well and collected any additional data needed, including measurements of the tree and 3D scans of rocks thrown at the tree for later analysis.

Along the way, we recorded observations of chimpanzee nests, feeding signs, vocalizations and sightings.

The video and audio data we collected will allow us to investigate the social traits of accumulative stone throwing, including the age and sex of the stone thrower and the audience (other chimpanzees nearby who might react to the throw). This information can help us determine what chimpanzees are trying to communicate.

We found that most of the sites first identified by the Pan African Programme, and revisited by our team in 2017, were still in use during our recent trip to the field, meaning that chimpanzees can use these sites for over a decade.