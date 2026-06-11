Melanesian Nations Vow to Connect and Expand Marine Protected Areas

MOCOR is the latest example of a Pacific response to the harsh impact of climate change. The region has historically produced low carbon emissions, yet it is enduring the extreme consequences of the climate crisis, with many of its island communities facing the threat of rising water levels and coral reef destruction.

The interconnected marine reserves will cover at least six million square kilometers, and the project is expected to become the world’s largest transboundary marine protected area.

Papua New Guinea’s Western Manus Marine Protected Area would cover more than 214,000 square kilometers of ocean in the Bismarck Sea, which the government calls an area nearly the size of the United Kingdom. It represents nine percent of the country's exclusive economic zone

Vanuatu said it will allot 70,000 square kilometers in the Torba National Marine Protected Area, an area the size of Ireland, for the MOCOR. It is about 10 percent of its exclusive economic zone.

Fiji has pledged 15 percent of its waters to be part of the MOCOR this year and vows to expand it over the next five years.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat underscored the value of protecting the ocean. “We are not sacrificing our ocean to save it. We are choosing protection over extraction, and the long memory of our ancestors over the short-term interests of others,” he said.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reminded fellow Pacific leaders that the duty of caring for the seas should not be restricted by borders.