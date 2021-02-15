Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story EU Asks China To Lift The Ban On BBC
Lead StoryWorld

EU Asks China To Lift The Ban On BBC

China was to reverse its ban on the BBC World News in apparent retaliation for Britain's pulling of the license of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN after Britain's communications watchdog, Ofcom, revoked the license for CGTN citing links to the Communist Party

0
BBC
BBC World service banned in China in retaliation. Pixabay

The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britain’s pulling of the license of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.

The EU said in a statement that Beijing’s move further restricted “freedom of expression and access to information inside its borders,” and violated both the Chinese constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The statement also said that Hong Kong’s announcement that its public broadcaster would also stop carrying BBC broadcasts added to the “erosion of the rights and freedoms that is ongoing” in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory since the imposition last year of a sweeping new national security law.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“The EU remains strongly committed to safeguarding media freedom and pluralism, as well as protecting the right to freedom of expression online and offline, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information without interference of any kind,” the statement said.

While Britain is no longer in the EU, it remains a member of the Council of Europe, which oversees a 1989 agreement linking broadcasting licenses. Britain, the U.S., and foreign correspondents based in China have also expressed dismay over the BBC ban.

China’s move Thursday was largely symbolic because BBC World was shown only on cable TV systems in hotels and apartment compounds for foreigners and some other businesses. However, it comes against the backdrop of the growing conflict between Beijing and Western governments over a slew of issues ranging from human rights to trade and the COVID-19 pandemic in which Chinese criticisms over foreign media coverage have played a prominent role.

BBC
CGTN was banned in Britain citing links to the CCP. Pixabay

China’s National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News coverage of the country violated requirements that news reporting be true and impartial, reflecting complaints about BBC reports about the government’s initial response to the virus outbreak in China. Other complaints were over allegations of forced labor and sexual abuse in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, home to Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics.

It wasn’t clear whether BBC reporters in China would be affected. Last year, Beijing expelled foreign reporters for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times amid disputes with the Trump administration and complaints about media criticism of the ruling Communist Party.

ALSO READ: Ameya Prabhu’s Book Shows Faith In Small Towns

Britain’s communications watchdog, Ofcom, revoked the license for CGTN, China’s English-language satellite news channel, on Feb. 4, citing links to the Communist Party, among other reasons.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Ofcom acted on “political grounds based on ideological bias.”

Losing its British license was a major blow for CGTN, which is part of a global effort by the party to promote its views and challenge Western media narratives about China, into which it has poured enormous resources. CGTN has a European operations hub in London. (VOA)

Previous articleAmeya Prabhu’s Book Shows Faith In Small Towns
Next articleHas Hollywood Bowed Down To Beijing?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Has Hollywood Bowed Down To Beijing?

NewsGram Desk - 0
China's massive movie market means the Communist Party can pressure Hollywood to produce films that will soar in the country's box office and avoid...
Read more
India

Ameya Prabhu’s Book Shows Faith In Small Towns

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just about the success in Mumbai or in Delhi. The confidence and success come up from small towns of India like Bhubaneswar,...
Read more
Lead Story

Comets Indeed Killed The Dinosaurs

NewsGram Desk - 0
While it is known that the devastating impact of something huge that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago led to the extinction of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Has Hollywood Bowed Down To Beijing?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
China's massive movie market means the Communist Party can pressure Hollywood to produce films that will soar in the country's box office and avoid...
Read more

EU Asks China To Lift The Ban On BBC

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for...
Read more

Ameya Prabhu’s Book Shows Faith In Small Towns

India NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just about the success in Mumbai or in Delhi. The confidence and success come up from small towns of India like Bhubaneswar,...
Read more

Comets Indeed Killed The Dinosaurs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While it is known that the devastating impact of something huge that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago led to the extinction of...
Read more

Redesigning NCB To Address Modern Trafficking

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In view of the growing menace of drug trafficking in the country, the Central government is planning to "redesign" the "governance architecture" of the...
Read more

Why America’s Leaders Are Divided Over The Environment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NATHAN HOLT The recent US elections captured the attention of the whole world. Departing President Donald Trump was perhaps the most divisive leader that...
Read more

IAMAI Official Digital Currency, Other Crypto Assets Can Coexist

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
With the government planning to introduce an official digital currency, industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Monday said that the...
Read more

IT Sector Rallied Round To Grow At 2.3 Percent In 2020-21

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the impact of Covid-19, the Indian technology sector rallied round to grow at 2.3 percent year on year in the financial year 2020-21...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada