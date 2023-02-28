Italy migrant boat wreck: More than 100 people feared dead

There are fears that more than 100 people, including children, have died after their boat sank in rough seas off southern Italy, a media report said.

At least 62 migrants are confirmed to have died, with 12 children said to be among the victims, including a baby, BBC reported.

The vessel, thought to have carried some 200 people, broke apart while trying to land near Crotone on Sunday. People from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, and Iran were said to be on board, the report said.

Bodies were recovered from the beach at a nearby seaside resort in the Calabria region.