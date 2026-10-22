How a Civic Tech Platform is Helping Women in Serbia Get Home Safely

For many women and girls in Serbia, safety is not only a question of physical protection. It influences their freedom of movement, their choices, and their ability to participate equally in public life. This issue cannot be viewed separately from the broader social position of women and young people. Reports by the Youth Umbrella Organisation of Serbia (KOMS) show that many young people experience insecurity, declining trust in institutions, and limited opportunities for meaningful participation in decisions that affect their lives. The reports also document concerning cases of pressure, threats, and security risks faced by young activists who publicly advocate for social change.

At the same time, reports of the Commissioner for the Protection of Equality highlight that gender-based discrimination and unequal treatment remain persistent challenges in Serbian society, affecting women and girls in various aspects of their everyday lives. Many incidents of harassment, intimidation, or discomfort in public spaces never become official complaints. Some women do not believe reporting will lead to change. Others fear judgment, social stigma, or consider their experience too minor to be important — but no experience is too small when it concerns the right to dignity, freedom of movement, and equal access to public spaces.

Global Voices conducted an email interview with Varvara Lazarevic, the head of an NGO in Novi Sad, Serbia, to find out what can be done about this universal problem. The NGO, Omladina JAZAS Novi Sad, and their project, SafeSteps, a civic technology platform where women can anonymously share their experiences of insecurity in public spaces, are presented here as an Impact Spotlight for the Serbian edition of the Digital Sparks Program.