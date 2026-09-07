World Map Changed After 450 Years: UN Passes Resolution to Adopt Equal Earth Map as India Raises Concerns Over Depiction of J&K, Arunachal Pradesh

Why Is the UN Adopting the Equal Earth World Map?

Africa is about 14 times larger than Greenland, but they appear roughly the same size on the previously used map, and hence the issue was raised by African countries. In the resolution, they mentioned that the earlier unbalanced world map contributed to the “symbolic minimization” of the world. The negotiations from Africa were led by Togo, a country in West Africa, which built a campaign backed by the African Union.

According to the United Nations, the resolution described correcting the earlier map as “cognitive justice and memorial reparation.” Robert Dussey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Togo, introduced the draft resolution on the new map and emphasized that by asking for the new map, they were not neglecting the usefulness of the Mercator projection for navigation. “A fair map does not change the geography of the world, it changes how we see the world,” he said.

The United States, however, said that the idea is not as simple as it looks and is part of a “much larger and more radical ideological project.” According to the US, the idea mocks the work and purpose of the United Nations and called it “barnacles on our work here and the reason this institution is losing its credibility.”