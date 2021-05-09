Sunday, May 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Exercise May Aid In Recovery Of Long Lasting Covid-19 Symptoms
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Exercise May Aid In Recovery Of Long Lasting Covid-19 Symptoms

The team also found that fatigue improved by 5 points on the Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT) Fatigue Scale over the six weeks

0
Symptoms
This adapted rehabilitation program for individuals following Covid-19 has demonstrated promising improvements in clinical outcomes. Pixabay

Patients with lasting symptoms of Covid-19 who completed a six-week supervised rehabilitation program demonstrated significant improvements in exercise capacity, respiratory symptoms, fatigue, and cognition, say, researchers, including one of Indian origin. The study found a statistically significant improvement in exercise capacity, as measured by scores of distance traveled and ability to keep going without rest using incremental and endurance shuttle-walking tests.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“This adapted rehabilitation program for individuals following Covid-19 has demonstrated promising improvements in clinical outcomes,” said researcher Sally Singh from the University of Leicester. “There were no drop-outs due to worsening symptoms and the high completion rate suggests that patients found it to be an acceptable treatment,” Singh added.

ALSO READ: Indigenous Herbal Medicines Useful In Treating Mild To Moderate Covid-19

The team also found that fatigue improved by 5 points on the Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT) Fatigue Scale over the six weeks. In addition, participants demonstrated improvement in their overall wellbeing and cognition, as measured by standardized clinical assessment tools.

The small yet significant study, published in the journal Chronic Respiratory Disease, followed thirty patients who took part in face-to-face exercise rehabilitation classes twice a week over six weeks. The program included aerobic exercises, such as walking or using a treadmill, strength training of the arms and legs, and educational discussions to support symptom management based upon the information on the Your Covid Recovery platform. Participants were referred through a hospital discharge follow-up telephone assessment, at a face-to-face Covid-19 clinic assessment, or via their GP. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleNoel Gallagher Says Lockdown Aided Him In Producing More Songs
Next articleMild COVID Unlikely To Cause Long-Term Heart Damage

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Breathing Exercises To Strengthen Your Respiratory System

NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 cases continue to surge, we need to be even more vigilant, while staying at home and keeping ourselves healthy and fit. While...
Read more
Health & Fitness

A Makeover Guide For All Mothers Out There

NewsGram Desk - 0
For generations, mothers have been a force of nature doing the heavy lifting when it comes to raising children right; keeping them safe, and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid-19 May Cause Long-Lasting Harm To Heart: Doctors

NewsGram Desk - 0
A large number of recovered patients from Covid-19 have encountered heart problems and even patients with existing heart problems have felt its effects. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Breathing Exercises To Strengthen Your Respiratory System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 cases continue to surge, we need to be even more vigilant, while staying at home and keeping ourselves healthy and fit. While...
Read more

A Makeover Guide For All Mothers Out There

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For generations, mothers have been a force of nature doing the heavy lifting when it comes to raising children right; keeping them safe, and...
Read more

Covid-19 May Cause Long-Lasting Harm To Heart: Doctors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A large number of recovered patients from Covid-19 have encountered heart problems and even patients with existing heart problems have felt its effects. The...
Read more

Make Your Mom Feel Extra Special With These Gifts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Thinking about what to get your mum for Mother's Day? Check out our compilation of ideas which makes for the perfect gift for mums...
Read more

Research Reveals Why Some Patients May Test Positive For Covid-19 After Recovery

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some virus RNA can be reverse transcribed and inserted into the human genome, finds a new study, which may explain why some people who...
Read more

Life In The Clock Tower Valley: Spelling Life In Kashmir Valley

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as another book 'Life in the Clock Tower Valley' emerges from Kashmir, its author, Shakoor Rather says that while many past books have...
Read more

Lakshmi Devy: The Doctor-Turned-Filmmaker Is Winning Laurels In US

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 Dr. Lakshmi Devy, a doctor by profession has always been passionate about acting and filmmaking and her dreams have come true after she won...
Read more

The Practice of Discretion Will Help You Achieve Success

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We live in an age where 'innocence is bliss' no more and the call for being discreet but decisive guides every step of the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada