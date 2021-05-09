Exercise May Aid In Recovery Of Long Lasting Covid-19 Symptoms

Patients with lasting symptoms of Covid-19 who completed a six-week supervised rehabilitation program demonstrated significant improvements in exercise capacity, respiratory symptoms, fatigue, and cognition, say, researchers, including one of Indian origin. The study found a statistically significant improvement in exercise capacity, as measured by scores of distance traveled and ability to keep going without rest using incremental and endurance shuttle-walking tests.

“This adapted rehabilitation program for individuals following Covid-19 has demonstrated promising improvements in clinical outcomes,” said researcher Sally Singh from the University of Leicester. “There were no drop-outs due to worsening symptoms and the high completion rate suggests that patients found it to be an acceptable treatment,” Singh added.

The team also found that fatigue improved by 5 points on the Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT) Fatigue Scale over the six weeks. In addition, participants demonstrated improvement in their overall wellbeing and cognition, as measured by standardized clinical assessment tools.

The small yet significant study, published in the journal Chronic Respiratory Disease, followed thirty patients who took part in face-to-face exercise rehabilitation classes twice a week over six weeks. The program included aerobic exercises, such as walking or using a treadmill, strength training of the arms and legs, and educational discussions to support symptom management based upon the information on the Your Covid Recovery platform. Participants were referred through a hospital discharge follow-up telephone assessment, at a face-to-face Covid-19 clinic assessment, or via their GP. (IANS/JC)