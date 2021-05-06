Thursday, May 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Exploring The World's Greatest Investors Minds
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

Green brings together the thinking of some of the best investors, from Warren Buffet to Howard Marks to John Templeton, and provides gems of insight that will enrich you not only financially but also professionally and personally

0
investor
Book: Richer, Wiser, Happier: How the World's Greatest Investors Win in Markets and Life. IANS

Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it’s with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius — the proverbial Midas Touch. But are the skills they possess transferable? And would we really want to be them? Do they have anything to teach us besides making money?

In writing “Richer, Wiser, Happier” (Profile Books), award-winning journalist William Green has spent nearly 25 years interviewing these investing wizards and discovered that their talents expand well beyond the financial realm and into practical philosophy.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Green ushers us into the lives of more than 40 of the world’s super-investors, visiting them in their offices, vacation homes, and even their places of worship — all to share what they have to teach us. Green brings together the thinking of some of the best investors, from Warren Buffet to Howard Marks to John Templeton, and provides gems of insight that will enrich you not only financially but also professionally and personally.

ALSO READ: Report: Past Year, 23 Crore Indians Have Been Pushed Into Poverty

Green has written for Time, Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, The New Yorker, The Spectator, and The Economist. As an editor and co-author, he has collaborated on books such as “The Great Minds of Investing” as also “The Education of a Value Investor”, the memoir of Zurich- based investor Guy Spier well-known for bidding $650,100 with Indian-American businessman and philanthropist Monish Pabrai for a charity lunch with Warren Buffet on June 25, 2008. (IANS/GA)

Previous articleSumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening
Next article7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more
Beauty Tips

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more
Lead Story

Sumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening

NewsGram Desk - 0
While many spend the holy month Ramadan fasting, part of the rituals include breaking the daily fast with an evening meal. The Park Hotels...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

Sumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While many spend the holy month Ramadan fasting, part of the rituals include breaking the daily fast with an evening meal. The Park Hotels...
Read more

These Three High-Potential Stocks Could Be The Best Stocks To Invest In The Near Future

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Willa Holland Diageo Plc The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the company's global businesses: Diageo has lost revenue in markets due to lockdowns, and the fact...
Read more

5 Insane Cults Still Operating Today

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange practices and dangerous teachings have been performed by bizarre cults since the dawn of time, and our time is no different....
Read more

Report: Past Year, 23 Crore Indians Have Been Pushed Into Poverty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic and the eventual lockdowns wreaked havoc on the economy and livelihoods, around 23 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty during...
Read more

Expert View: Common Queries Related To Vaccination Answered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading wider across the country and is even deadlier than before. Healthcare and infrastructure are reeling under pressure,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada