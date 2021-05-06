Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it’s with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius — the proverbial Midas Touch. But are the skills they possess transferable? And would we really want to be them? Do they have anything to teach us besides making money?

In writing “Richer, Wiser, Happier” (Profile Books), award-winning journalist William Green has spent nearly 25 years interviewing these investing wizards and discovered that their talents expand well beyond the financial realm and into practical philosophy.

Green ushers us into the lives of more than 40 of the world’s super-investors, visiting them in their offices, vacation homes, and even their places of worship — all to share what they have to teach us. Green brings together the thinking of some of the best investors, from Warren Buffet to Howard Marks to John Templeton, and provides gems of insight that will enrich you not only financially but also professionally and personally.

Green has written for Time, Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, The New Yorker, The Spectator, and The Economist. As an editor and co-author, he has collaborated on books such as “The Great Minds of Investing” as also “The Education of a Value Investor”, the memoir of Zurich- based investor Guy Spier well-known for bidding $650,100 with Indian-American businessman and philanthropist Monish Pabrai for a charity lunch with Warren Buffet on June 25, 2008. (IANS/GA)