Thursday, March 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook Sued By Press Freedom Group For Misinformation And Inciting Hatred
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook Sued By Press Freedom Group For Misinformation And Inciting Hatred

Facebook and other Big Tech companies have been under intense pressure to stop what some call misinformation

0
Facebook
Facebook is accused of 'deceptive commercial practices' Pexels

Press freedom advocate Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is suing Facebook in France, saying the social media platform spreads misinformation. The suit was filed Monday with the Paris public prosecutor.

“Reporters Without Borders accuses Facebook of ‘deceptive commercial practices’ on the grounds that the social media company’s promises to provide a ‘safe’ and ‘error-free online environment are contradicted by the large-scale proliferation of hate speech and false information on its networks,” the group said in a press release.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Specifically, the group says Facebook allows “hate speech” against the media, as well as misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. The group said Facebook allowed posts that were insulting and threatening against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, as well as targeting the TV program “Quotidien” and a regional newspaper, L’Union.

Facebook
Facebook and other Big Tech firms have been under a lot of pressure to stop what others refer to as “misleading information.” Pixabay

Facebook said in a statement that it “has zero-tolerance for any harmful content on our platforms,” Bloomberg reported.

“Over the last few years, we’ve tripled the size of our safety and security team to 35,000 and built artificial intelligence technology to proactively find and remove harmful content,” the statement continued, according to Bloomberg. “While nobody can eliminate misinformation and hate speech from the internet entirely, we continue using research, experts, and technologies to tackle them in the most comprehensive and effective way possible.”

Should RSF win its case, the decision could have global repercussions for Facebook, as its terms of service are similar worldwide. Any change in France could trigger changes elsewhere.

ALSO READ: Twitter Declares Safeguards For India’s Upcoming Assembly Polls

Facebook and other Big Tech companies have been under intense pressure to stop what some call misinformation. In December, the EU proposed new regulations that could hit companies with fines of up to 6% of their global revenue for not complying with orders to remove content deemed violent hate speech, according to Bloomberg. (VOA/KB)

Previous articleBeing Lonely During Midlife Linked To Dementia And Alzheimer’s Disease
Next articleA Group Of Teachers And Students Breathed New Life Into Hyderabad Lake

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro at preventing replication of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a surge in frauds on its platform that was up by 50 percent since the pandemic began, and scams related...
Read more
India

Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro at preventing replication of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Facebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a surge in frauds on its platform that was up by 50 percent since the pandemic began, and scams related...
Read more

Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of Children

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...
Read more

A Group Of Teachers And Students Breathed New Life Into Hyderabad Lake

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By breathing life back into a dying lake in the city of Nizams and pearls, a husband-wife team of educationists has proved that positive...
Read more

Facebook Sued By Press Freedom Group For Misinformation And Inciting Hatred

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Press freedom advocate Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is suing Facebook in France, saying the social media platform spreads misinformation. The suit was filed Monday...
Read more

Being Lonely During Midlife Linked To Dementia And Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being persistently lonely during midlife appears to make people more likely to develop dementia and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) later in life, a new study...
Read more

Online Mindfulness Practices To Ease Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear, anxiety, and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have taken a toll on mental health. However, a new study suggests these symptoms...
Read more

Study: TB Patients Need Extra Precautions Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the Covid pandemic has overtaken every other health issue throughout the country, some of the doctors have suggested extra precaution for tuberculosis (TB)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada