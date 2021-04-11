Sunday, April 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Facebook's Algorithm Shows Gender Bias, Says Study
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Facebook’s Algorithm Shows Gender Bias, Says Study

Facebook's ad delivery can result in the skew of job ad delivery by gender beyond what can be legally justified by possible differences in qualifications

0
Facebook
This is not the first time Facebook has faced allegations of gender bias in its algorithms. Pixabay

The ad delivery system of Facebook is biased towards women, showing them different job listings than it shows to men, a new study has revealed. Researchers at the University of Southern California found that Facebook’s ad delivery system discriminates against women reports The Verge.

The team of researchers bought ads on Facebook for delivery driver job listings that had similar qualification requirements but for different companies. The findings showed that the social media company targeted the Instacart delivery job to more women and the Domino’s delivery job to more men. According to the researchers, Instacart has more female drivers but Domino’s has more male drivers.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Facebook’s ad delivery can result in the skew of job ad delivery by gender beyond what can be legally justified by possible differences in qualifications,” the researchers wrote, “thus strengthening the previously raised arguments that Facebook’s ad delivery algorithms may be in violation of anti-discrimination laws.”

Facebook
Researchers at the University of Southern California found that Facebook’s ad delivery system discriminates against women reports The Verge. Pixabay

In a similar experiment on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, the researchers found that the professional networking platform showed Domino’s listing to as many women as it showed the Instacart ad.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement that their system takes into account “many signals to try and serve people ads they will be most interested in, but we understand the concerns raised in the report”.

“We’ve taken meaningful steps to address issues of discrimination in ads and have teams working on ads fairness today. We’re continuing to work closely with the civil rights community, regulators, and academics on these important matters,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying. This is not the first time Facebook has faced allegations of gender bias in its algorithms.

ALSO READ: Apple Updates Siri With Two New Voices To Abolish Gender Bias

In 2017, a joint investigation by US-based non-profit organization ProPublica and The New York Times found companies like Verizon, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Target, and Facebook place recruitment ads limited to particular age groups.

Another ProPublica probe found that Facebook allowed housing advertisers to target audiences by race and exclude minorities, raising questions about whether the company is in compliance with federal fair housing rules that prohibit such discrimination. Facebook, however, called it a “technical failure”.(IANS/JC)

Previous articleNew COVID Variants in India More Infectious and Lethal: Yale Professor Manisha Juthani
Next articlePresident Alberto Fernandez: ‘New Lockdowns Intended To Keep Covid-19 At Bay’

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

18% Couldn’t Get A Covid-19 Jab When They Went For Vaccination: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
Close to one-fifth of 18 percent of citizens or someone in their social network could not find a Covid-19 jab when they went for...
Read more
Lead Story

Advanced Malware Is Now Threatening Mobile Banking

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cybercriminals are now using new and advanced techniques to attack mobile-based banking and the geography of attacks has become more diversified and extensive --...
Read more
Environment

Population Of Humpback Whales Is Rising, Scientists Warn Climate Change Poses A Danger

NewsGram Desk - 0
Marine experts estimate about 40,000 humpback whales are now migrating through Australian waters annually, up from about 1,500 half a century ago. The humpbacks’ annual...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,521FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

18% Couldn’t Get A Covid-19 Jab When They Went For Vaccination: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Close to one-fifth of 18 percent of citizens or someone in their social network could not find a Covid-19 jab when they went for...
Read more

Advanced Malware Is Now Threatening Mobile Banking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cybercriminals are now using new and advanced techniques to attack mobile-based banking and the geography of attacks has become more diversified and extensive --...
Read more

Population Of Humpback Whales Is Rising, Scientists Warn Climate Change Poses A Danger

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Marine experts estimate about 40,000 humpback whales are now migrating through Australian waters annually, up from about 1,500 half a century ago. The humpbacks’ annual...
Read more

President Alberto Fernandez: ‘New Lockdowns Intended To Keep Covid-19 At Bay’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New lockdown measures took effect in Argentina to ensure the public continues to keep its guard up against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Argentine...
Read more

Facebook’s Algorithm Shows Gender Bias, Says Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The ad delivery system of Facebook is biased towards women, showing them different job listings than it shows to men, a new study has...
Read more

New COVID Variants in India More Infectious and Lethal: Yale Professor Manisha Juthani

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India recorded 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest-ever single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic, taking the overall...
Read more

Fascinating Secrets Of The Starry Night By Vincent Van Gogh

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JAYA CHOUDHARY Vincent Van Gogh was a dutch post-impressionist painter who, despite going unnoticed and underappreciated during his lifetime, is now regarded as one...
Read more

Climate Change May Lead To Extinction of Snow Leopards: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many animals and plants unique to the world's most stunning natural places face extinction if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 게임 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
stoney patch on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
xo 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
خرید اسکیت on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
judi online on Entertainment
judi online on Health
her explanation on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi online on Health
the original source on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
blog on Entertainment

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,521FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada