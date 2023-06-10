Cushion-Cut Diamonds in Modern Art and Fashion

By : Salar Khan
One thing that makes cushion-cut diamonds stand out is the fact that they display bright colours from different angles. Also, their classic appeal makes them the perfect fit for modern art and fashion. If you plan to shop lab created diamonds by shape, you should focus on advantages like:
Cushion-cut diamonds feature a facet pattern that gives unique sparkle. They reflect light to create a stunning display of brilliance. Typically, the size of the facet determines how broader the sparkle can be. Since Rare Carat allows you to shop lab created diamonds by shape and style. Any buyer looking for a shinier appearance should select diamonds with more facets.
Rare Carat cushion cut diamonds come in different designs, so shoppers can buy online any design that suits their taste. The most common modern cuts are regular and standard. However, there's a variety of cuts to suit individual needs like:
○ Antique cushion diamonds
○ Modern cushion diamonds
○ Crushed ice cushions
○ Chunky look cushions
Shoppers looking for a shape that resembles a radiant cut gem can choose diamonds with a `crushed' ice look. The beautiful identifiable patterns are like shattered glass that give an amazing flash of light.
When it comes to colour and clarity, shoppers have a variety to choose from. For instance, those searching for an engagement ring can select the H colour. Other than that, you can choose the width and length of diamonds when you buy online. In the past, cushion-cut diamonds used to be elongated. Lately, though, buyers can select the size that suits them best. The length-to-width ratio of Rare Carat cushion-cut diamonds are 1.0L/W, 1.10 L/W, and 1.20 L/W.
Chunky looking diamonds are also used in modern art, thanks to their distinctive pattern inside the stone. These gems have a sharper look, so shoppers will surely be impressed. Those who want a bit of warmth can go for I, J, and K - they hide inclusions very well.
The history of cushion-cut diamonds dates back to the 1800s. That said, one can have a gem with a classic and modern feel. Those with vintage appeal are the perfect choice for shoppers who appreciate the beauty of antique jewelry. The hand-cut nature brings a sense of beauty and unique charm.
The distinctive shape and rounded corners give these gems an elegant and intricate glow. And because no two diamonds are the same - the trendy accents bring a timeless look. Be it square or rectangular shape, you can shop at Rare Carat and choose a style that suits your preference.
The trendy cushion-cut ring is more like a hybrid cut. It features a contemporary brilliant shape with round edges. This is what makes it a luxurious engagement ring for fashion enthusiasts. But here is the catch - when shopping for these precious gems, the goal is to find a diamond of exceptional cut quality.
Every time you buy online, the authenticity of the diamond matters. Here is why you can find good deals at Rare Carat:
Rare Carat has a team of gemologists ready to take the stress out of your purchase. This means any advice and recommendation is in your best interest. The staff is also experienced, so you'll be guided by an educated professional.
When shoppers talk to gemologists, they are not just reaching out to someone who likes diamonds. These people understand the fundamentals of jewelry and have attained certifications from GIA. And because they are well-rounded with facets of cushion-cut diamonds, shoppers can rest assured they are making the best purchase decision.
Rare Carat has a price comparison database that allows shoppers to find the best prices. In addition to that, buyers get an automated assessment of diamond value with the help of human opinion. But that's not all. The gems are covered with the manufacturer's defect warranty. If you don't get what you ordered, you get a 100% money-back guarantee - no questions asked.
If you're considering a brilliant cushion-cut diamond with a modern twist, get in touch with Rare Carat expert gemologists, and they will perform a search to your exact specifications. (GP/JS)