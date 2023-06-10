Cushion-Cut Diamonds in Modern Art and Fashion

Shoppers looking for a shape that resembles a radiant cut gem can choose diamonds with a `crushed' ice look. The beautiful identifiable patterns are like shattered glass that give an amazing flash of light.

When it comes to colour and clarity, shoppers have a variety to choose from. For instance, those searching for an engagement ring can select the H colour. Other than that, you can choose the width and length of diamonds when you buy online. In the past, cushion-cut diamonds used to be elongated. Lately, though, buyers can select the size that suits them best. The length-to-width ratio of Rare Carat cushion-cut diamonds are 1.0L/W, 1.10 L/W, and 1.20 L/W.

Chunky looking diamonds are also used in modern art, thanks to their distinctive pattern inside the stone. These gems have a sharper look, so shoppers will surely be impressed. Those who want a bit of warmth can go for I, J, and K - they hide inclusions very well.

Timeless appeal

The history of cushion-cut diamonds dates back to the 1800s. That said, one can have a gem with a classic and modern feel. Those with vintage appeal are the perfect choice for shoppers who appreciate the beauty of antique jewelry. The hand-cut nature brings a sense of beauty and unique charm.

Trendy cushion-cut diamond engagement rings

The distinctive shape and rounded corners give these gems an elegant and intricate glow. And because no two diamonds are the same - the trendy accents bring a timeless look. Be it square or rectangular shape, you can shop at Rare Carat and choose a style that suits your preference.

The trendy cushion-cut ring is more like a hybrid cut. It features a contemporary brilliant shape with round edges. This is what makes it a luxurious engagement ring for fashion enthusiasts. But here is the catch - when shopping for these precious gems, the goal is to find a diamond of exceptional cut quality.

Why buy Rare Carat cushion-cut diamonds

Every time you buy online, the authenticity of the diamond matters. Here is why you can find good deals at Rare Carat: