The Cost of Lab-Grown Diamonds Compared to Natural Diamonds

By : Phillip Maur

Lab-grown diamonds are an incredibly popular but divisive option in the world of diamond jewelry. Some love them for their ethics and the chance to see a wider range of stones on the market. Others feel that this cheaper synthetic approach is ruining the industry. But, are lab created diamonds really that much cheaper than mined stones? If so, why is this the case, and are buyers still getting a good deal compared to the "real" thing?

Are Lab-Created Diamonds Cheaper Than Mined Diamonds?

Yes. Lab-created diamonds are generally much cheaper than mined stones because of how they are created, their higher abundance, and their accessibility. They have completely changed the way that consumers view diamonds from both a financial and ethical standpoint. It is now possible to get a stunning 2-carat VVS diamond or Asscher diamonds without paying excessive prices.

The savings between mined and synthetic stones can vary depending on the size. Often, buyers will find that the lab-grown stones are around 30-40% cheaper overall, which is significant when on a tight budget. This could rise as high as 50-60% when searching for larger 4-carat options. That is why it is so important to compare options on a broad marketplace such as Rare Carat.