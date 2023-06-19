The Cost of Lab-Grown Diamonds Compared to Natural Diamonds

By : Phillip Maur
Lab-grown diamonds are an incredibly popular but divisive option in the world of diamond jewelry. Some love them for their ethics and the chance to see a wider range of stones on the market. Others feel that this cheaper synthetic approach is ruining the industry. But, are lab created diamonds really that much cheaper than mined stones? If so, why is this the case, and are buyers still getting a good deal compared to the "real" thing?
Are Lab-Created Diamonds Cheaper Than Mined Diamonds?
Yes. Lab-created diamonds are generally much cheaper than mined stones because of how they are created, their higher abundance, and their accessibility. They have completely changed the way that consumers view diamonds from both a financial and ethical standpoint. It is now possible to get a stunning 2-carat VVS diamond or Asscher diamonds without paying excessive prices.
The savings between mined and synthetic stones can vary depending on the size. Often, buyers will find that the lab-grown stones are around 30-40% cheaper overall, which is significant when on a tight budget. This could rise as high as 50-60% when searching for larger 4-carat options.
Why Are Lab-grown Diamonds More Affordable?
There are a couple of key reasons why these lab-created stones are more affordable than mined ones. The first is the nature of the diamond industry and the reputation of mines. These stones are rare commodities given high ticket prices for being natural treasures. There is an expectation to pay three months' salary for a mined diamond ring, and not many people question that.
Unethical companies are also sure to raise costs unnecessarily. Some argue that this high price is justified for the time and work that goes into finding and extracting each stone. Although, that isn't always passed on to workers.
It is different from lab-created stones. Here technicians work in more ethical environments to produce stones with a high turnover. This cost-effective assembly means the diamonds are more accessible and brings down the price.
High-quality Stones at A Fairer Price
A common misconception about these synthetic stones is that buyers aren't getting the same quality and value as with mined stones. Those that profit from trading in mined gems will call them a worthless investment. However, it is possible to get some really high-end diamonds from lab conditions without blowing a savings fund.
The techniques and clinical lab processes mean there isn't the risk of natural inclusions and blemishes, which allows for a higher level of clarity. Buyers can potentially find ab-created 2-carat VVS diamonds for a much better price than some 1-carat VS mined stones. From there, technicians can adjust the colour and fluorescence to create stunning stones with a fiery warmth or blue glow. As for the cut, there is no reason why a skilled jeweler can't create perfect emerald, cushion, or Asscher diamonds that rival mined stones.
This all means that consumers can find the perfect stone for pendants and engagement rings to suit their beloved, with no one else being able to tell that the diamond isn't "real."
Buying Afford Lab Created Diamonds from Rare Carat
Rare Carat helps consumers find affordable stones to suit their tastes and budgets. There are both mined and lab-created stones here, but it is easy to filter options by lab-grown diamonds and work from there. The smart step-by-step tools help users narrow down options based on cut, color, clarity, carat, and more. This is where some buyers are surprised at the projected costs for a higher clarity or larger carat than anticipated. All stones are GIA-certified thanks to an expert team of gemologists, and Rare Carat's customer service team makes everything really simple.
That is why there are so many 5-star reviews online for the company's service, the quality of the goods, and overall experience. This is a popular and trusted tool with a 4.9/5 Trustpilot score. So, anyone looking for a cheaper deal on affordable lab-grown diamonds should check out the selection and see what they can save.