Exploring the Symbolism and Significance of Diamond Shapes

Symbolism and Significance of Diamond Shapes in the Modern Era

#1 Round Brilliant

Oh, the round brilliant diamond shape - The most classy, popular, and classic shape. Known for its elegance and superior sparkle, it's the type of diamond most of us have in mind. Invented back in the 20th century, its circular shape represents both wholeness and eternity, making it great for engagement rings. The inventor calculated methodically the exquisite proportions to make the most of fire and brilliance. As a result, we associate it with romance, everlasting love, and tradition.

#2 Princess Cut

Invented in the 1980s, the princess-cut diamond shape is angular and sharp, representing a more modern and sophisticated shape. It's just right for women who know what they want, and thus this shape became popular quickly because of its contemporary and unique look. Now, decades later, it's still the second most popular diamond shape. We often associate it with power, independence, and strength, all of them perfect choices for a modern woman.

#3 Heart Shape

As it couldn't be otherwise, the heart shape diamond is a sentimental and romantic shape, used for centuries in jewelry gemstones. Its symbolic shape represents the soul and heart of the person who wears it, making it the perfect choice for Valentine's Day or an engagement ring. Its brilliant and lively appearance makes it even easier for customers to associate it with romance, love, and passion. From necklaces to earrings or bracelets, it's quite a popular choice.

#4 Cushion Cut

Now, the cushion-cut diamond shape has a long history, so much so that it dates back to the 19th century. Its rounded and soft corners create a romantic and gentle appearance, similar to the marquise cut. As a result, it's more than popular for vintage-inspired engagement rings. The shape is rather squarish or rectangular with rounded corners, which is often associated with warmth, relaxation, and comfort. Again, these features make the cut perfect for engagement rings.

#5 Marquise Cut

Ready to learn about the marquise cut? The marquise-cut diamond has a rather oval shape. Depending on the customer preferences, they can make it proportional; rather short & wide; or long & lean. This depends on the person who will wear the ring, as each hand and finger is different for everyone. Firstly, invented in the 18th century by King Louis XV of France, it has a lively appearance that creates brilliance, glamour, and sophistication. But what to expect from a king, right? It's popular for engagement rings because of the elegance and luxury touch that adds to the entire outfit.

#6 Emerald Cut

The emerald-cut diamond shape dates back to the 16th century. Its step-cut facets create a hall-of-mirrors effects that highlight the clarity and brilliance of the diamond. It became quite popular in the Art Deco Era, around the 1920s-1930s. This diamond is well-known for its sophisticated and elegant look (like most diamonds, who are we to lie!), adding high-end luxury, glamour, and sophistication to any outfit.

#7 Oval Cut

Invented back in the 1960s, the oval-cut diamond shape is elongated with rounded edges. This creates a feminine and flattering appearance, making it a popular choice for engagement rings. It has gained popularity recently due to its modern look and versatility. It's so versatile that it can be used for other jewelry pieces like bracelets and earrings, making the outfits much more elegant and sophisticated without bragging about wearing diamonds.