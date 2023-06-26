By : Usman Akram
Introduction and History of Symbolism and Shapes
The word diamond we know today comes from the Ancient Greek word adamas - Which means indestructible and unconquerable. And as we know, these gems are so tough that they can rarely (if ever) be scratched by other material. Therefore, they are extremely valuable, not only for investors but also for celebrities and everyday people, who also dream of a piece of precious diamond.
But what about the different shapes themselves? If, as a reader, you want to learn about cushion cut, learn about heart cut, or learn about marquise cut in diamonds, you have come to the right place. Rare Carat is America's number 1 Ring and Jewelry Marketplace. Should customers look for a diamond at its best price while supporting the environment, that is the website to visit.
But let's learn about all these different cuts and their symbolism. Doesn't it sound almost otherworldly?
Religious and cultural symbolism
Geometric shapes have been present in cultural and religious symbolism for thousands of years. Whether circles, squares, triangles, or stars, all of them represent different concepts and ideas. Think of triangles that used to represent the Holy Trinity in Christianity, or circles that were associated with harmony and unity in some cultures. Sacred geometry, on its part, believed that certain geometric shapes had a divine significance.
However, the meanings associated with them have evolved across time and culture. So, let's focus on modern times, as that is what captures our attention right now.
Symbolism and Significance of Diamond Shapes in the Modern Era
#1 Round Brilliant
Oh, the round brilliant diamond shape - The most classy, popular, and classic shape. Known for its elegance and superior sparkle, it's the type of diamond most of us have in mind. Invented back in the 20th century, its circular shape represents both wholeness and eternity, making it great for engagement rings. The inventor calculated methodically the exquisite proportions to make the most of fire and brilliance. As a result, we associate it with romance, everlasting love, and tradition.
#2 Princess Cut
Invented in the 1980s, the princess-cut diamond shape is angular and sharp, representing a more modern and sophisticated shape. It's just right for women who know what they want, and thus this shape became popular quickly because of its contemporary and unique look. Now, decades later, it's still the second most popular diamond shape. We often associate it with power, independence, and strength, all of them perfect choices for a modern woman.
#3 Heart Shape
As it couldn't be otherwise, the heart shape diamond is a sentimental and romantic shape, used for centuries in jewelry gemstones. Its symbolic shape represents the soul and heart of the person who wears it, making it the perfect choice for Valentine's Day or an engagement ring. Its brilliant and lively appearance makes it even easier for customers to associate it with romance, love, and passion. From necklaces to earrings or bracelets, it's quite a popular choice.
#4 Cushion Cut
Now, the cushion-cut diamond shape has a long history, so much so that it dates back to the 19th century. Its rounded and soft corners create a romantic and gentle appearance, similar to the marquise cut. As a result, it's more than popular for vintage-inspired engagement rings. The shape is rather squarish or rectangular with rounded corners, which is often associated with warmth, relaxation, and comfort. Again, these features make the cut perfect for engagement rings.
#5 Marquise Cut
Ready to learn about the marquise cut? The marquise-cut diamond has a rather oval shape. Depending on the customer preferences, they can make it proportional; rather short & wide; or long & lean. This depends on the person who will wear the ring, as each hand and finger is different for everyone. Firstly, invented in the 18th century by King Louis XV of France, it has a lively appearance that creates brilliance, glamour, and sophistication. But what to expect from a king, right? It's popular for engagement rings because of the elegance and luxury touch that adds to the entire outfit.
#6 Emerald Cut
The emerald-cut diamond shape dates back to the 16th century. Its step-cut facets create a hall-of-mirrors effects that highlight the clarity and brilliance of the diamond. It became quite popular in the Art Deco Era, around the 1920s-1930s. This diamond is well-known for its sophisticated and elegant look (like most diamonds, who are we to lie!), adding high-end luxury, glamour, and sophistication to any outfit.
#7 Oval Cut
Invented back in the 1960s, the oval-cut diamond shape is elongated with rounded edges. This creates a feminine and flattering appearance, making it a popular choice for engagement rings. It has gained popularity recently due to its modern look and versatility. It's so versatile that it can be used for other jewelry pieces like bracelets and earrings, making the outfits much more elegant and sophisticated without bragging about wearing diamonds.
The Bottom Line
Each diamond shape represents something - But not everyone has the same perspective! If the gift is a surprise, you might as well trust your gut and hope that your special loved one will love the ring, earrings, necklace, or whatever piece of jewelry you choose.
But one thing you do have to keep in mind is whether your partner is more old-fashioned (round brilliant or cushion cut, for instance) or contemporary (oval cut, princess-cut diamonds, etcetera). In the end, you know them better than anyone else!
And as a final tip, make sure that the store you purchase the items from has the proper GIA, GCAL, and IGI diamond-grading certifications. Websites like Rare Carat proudly show that they do, but be wary of those who don't. Good luck! (GP/JS)