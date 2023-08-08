Noteworthy Launches to Bag this Month

Burberry’s Spring Summer’23 eyewear collection

The Burberry Spring Summer 2023 eyewear collection draws inspiration from the British seaside. A meeting place where people come together in the pure enjoyment of, and communion with, nature.

The collection offers statement styles alongside staple frames designed to be worn from resort escape to city getaway. The runway frames carved with shark-shaped temples, lightweight styles with cut-out lettering that reimagines Burberry jewellery, and textural temples inspired by the quilting of the Lola bag. For men, statement oversized silhouettes with rubberised logos feature alongside classic shapes with textured three-stripe detail.

Price on request. Available on e-commerce site & all Sunglass Hut Stores

Sloggi innerwear

Sloggi, Swiss innerwear brand from the house of Triumph International, introduces a new movement with, ‘move comfortably through our world’, redefining the innerwear category. Targeting, young Gen Z audience of 18-25 years, whose ideas influence the rest of the world, the brand is set to innovate its product line across markets, including India. The brand believes in innovation that goes beyond functionality and is focused on comfort that is, personal.

Price range starts from Rs. 500/- upto Rs. 2,500/-, sloggi’s active innerwear line is available across, Triumph International stores and e-commerce platforms of Myntra, Nykaa, Amazon, TataCLiQ, shoppersstop.com, and lifestylestores.com.

ETHOS' Barbie-themed ORIS Aquis Date watch

Being a diving watch, the Oris Aquis collection is equipped with a uni-directional rotating bezel with a ceramic insert and protected crown. Made with sturdy case materials such as stainless, titanium and DLC coated titanium, the Aquis collection offers robust performance even at depths of 300 metres and in some cases up to 500 metres

Priced at Rs. 2,15,000/-

Kay Beauty's Carefree Eyeshadow Palette

With a mix of 9 gorgeous matte and shimmer shades, this vibrant and versatile palette aims to capture the essence of the colorful makeup trend that has taken the beauty industry by storm. From fresh bright vibrant shades like sunny yellow, raspberry pink and popsicle orange, to dazzling shimmers in aqua, cobalt and a glittery lavender - the palette packs in a colourful punch.

Price Rs. 1299/- Available at Nykaa and at select beauty retail stores pan-India

Adidas Originals Remixes an Icon with the Launch of the Superstar XLG Silhouette

First launched over 50 years ago, since its introduction in 1969, the adidas Superstar has become an icon in contemporary culture – continually serving as a platform for trailblazing creative figures. Fast forward over half a century, and the Trefoil is back to present a refreshed take on the ultimate classic. Designed to allow the next generation of game changers to move at the speed of culture, the Superstar XLG is a bold new canvas for self-expression and a tool to break free from stylistic conventions.

The original, remixed, the updated take on the classic Superstar sneaker stays true to the silhouette’s DNA, while recontextualising it for a new era. Designed with a bold, high-rise look, the brand new Superstar XLG features a leather upper, an EVA sockliner, an elevated platform outsole, and a retooled shell-toe.

Priced range starts from Rs. 2,499 onwards. Available on adidas.co.in and at selected retail stores

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Cosmos Eyeshadow Palette

Introducing the Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS Eyeshadow Palette, a 12-shade palette inspired by explosively sparkling, star-filled galaxies. The new eyeshadow palette hosts 12 pans of highly-pigmented celestial sparkle ready to transform and transport you into a new dimension.

Priced at Rs. 5,800/- Available on boddess.com, Sephora, and ABH stores in Mall of India Noida, DLF Vasant Kunj, Phoenix Palladium

B77 redefining sustainable fashion

B77 is dedicated to being "Consciously Styled for Life" and aims to break the myth that slow fashion is boring. They integrate design technology from start to finish, reducing wastage by over 72% and maintaining a product return rate of less than 6%, far surpassing the industry standard. As a technologically advanced brand, they offer an easy online shopping experience with unique 3D trial room feature (SEE. TRY. BUY), providing customers with a real-time fitting experience.

The "B" in B77 represents being true to oneself, believing in better, and building a community of like-minded fashion crusaders. The number "7" symbolizes collective consciousness, embracing positivity, progress, and a better future. The brand is built on the principles of sustainable living, using organic, natural, and planet-friendly materials crafted through environmentally lean processes.

Discover their unique offerings at b77life.com/in

Revel in monsoons with Olfa Originals

The arrival of monsoons brings a unique aroma - petrichor, evoking a sense of freshness and new beginnings, which is universally adored. Although this delightful fragrance may not be available throughout the year, luxury domestic fragrance brand Olfa Originals presents their curated collection specifically for this season.

Emotions and fragrances are intimately connected, as scents possess the power to influence our feelings. In such instances, catching a whiff of a revitalizing fragrance or spritzing your favorite scent can significantly uplift your mood. Whether you find solace indoors or venture out for a stroll in the rain, a captivating fragrance can work wonders in brightening your spirits. Whether you desire a warm and comforting aroma or a crisp and invigorating scent, Olfa Originals caters to everyone's preferences.

Available on olfaoriginals.com

Clinique’s Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss

Clinique and Kate Spade are joining forces to unveil a playful collaboration that combines vibrant Kate Spade New York patterns with a collection of Clinique’s Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss. The colorful patterns celebrate Kate Spade’s iconic brand codes and infuses them with fresh and modern touches including springtime florals, colorful stripes, kisses, and graphic polka dots. The collection features Clinique’s best-selling lip glosses that complement every skin tone, lip and mood in shades like Air Kiss, Rosewater, Juicy Apple, and the viral, internet-breaking Black Honey, making this limited-edition collection a new staple.

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Scalp Genesis Root Activating Shampoo

BC Scalp Genesis Root Activating Shampoo with Carnitine Tartrate, Taurine, and Echinacea is the first step in the BC Scalp Genesis Root Activating Regime for thinning hair that lacks strength and density. The mild shampoo formula gently cleanses and activates the hair roots by increasing the ratio of active hair follicles. Carnitine tartrate promotes increased cell division and stimulates cell production. Taurine helps the production of growth factors and the provision of compounds that stimulates energy to the scalp. Echinacea purpurea extract supports active ingredients and improves the hair quality of vitamin B5. Gentle enough for everyday use

Priced at Rs. 1000/- Available on amazon.in

Exquisite timepieces from Frederique Constant

The Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture is a marvel of precision and functionality. Not only does it tell the time, but it also displays multiple time zones simultaneously. Whether your friend is a globetrotter or simply enjoys keeping track of international affairs, the Worldtimer Manufacture in 18-carat rose gold epitomizes opulence and rarity. This watch will be a valuable companion on their wrist, with its contemporary, multi-faceted case that showcases the radiant gleam of precious metal, complemented by a polished bezel and crown for an exquisite touch.

Powered by automatic movement, the Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture ensures accurate timekeeping and a hassle-free experience. Its sleek stainless steel case and elegant bracelet exude sophistication and style.

Shop at ethoswatches.com

Oriflame's Iron Complex supplements

Wellosophy Iron Complex is a supplement launched to cater to the rising deficiency of Iron in India. It is high in iron – a great way for vegetarians and people with other dietary preferences to top up on the essential iron they might be missing in their diet. Wellosophy Iron Complex is high in vitamin C, which increases iron absorption. The supplement is also fortified with B6, B12, and Folic Acid (B9) to promote normal energy-yielding metabolism, functioning of the nervous system and immune system, red blood cell formation, and normal psychological function.

Priced at Rs. 699/- for 60 tablets. The supplement can be purchased from Oriflame’s website or from brand partners.

Perona unveils exquisite new bags collection: The pinnacle of elegance and practicality

Perona, the renowned fashion brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship and style, is thrilled to launch its latest collection of bags. Designed to captivate the modern individual, this exquisite assortment seamlessly combines elegance with functionality, elevating every outfit and accommodating diverse needs.

Featuring an array of sophisticated designs, Perona's new bags collection showcases meticulous attention to detail with a unique hybridization of design and functionality for completing an attire that can be taken from the office to the streets, from day to evening, without sacrificing comfort or style. and high-quality materials. The interpretation of a breezy summer feeling is extended to this line of artisanally crafted leather goods & accessories with weave patterns that are delicately hand-woven out of LWG-certified fine leather. From sleek handbags that effortlessly transition between various settings, to travel backpacks and duffels that blend practicality and fashion, there is a bag to suit every occasion and personal style.

Perona's commitment to sustainability is carried forward in this collection, as the brand incorporates ethical sourcing practices and manufacturing standards. Each bag is thoughtfully crafted to withstand the test of time and ensure longevity.

Shop at perona.com