Saviour of the Western Ghats and Renowned Ecologist Madhav Gadgil Passes Away at the Age of 83

Renowned Indian ecologist Madhav Gadgil passed away at 83, leaving behind a lasting legacy in environmental conservation.
He chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, whose landmark report reshaped debates on conservation.
His efforts led to the identification of the Nilgiris as India’s first biosphere reserve in 1982.
Legendary Indian ecologist and author Madhav Gadgil passed away at the age of 83 on January 7, 2026. The news of his death was confirmed by his only son, Sidhartha Gadgil, the following day. Gadgil died after a brief illness and breathed his last at his residence in Patna.
The cremation ceremony will reportedly take place at 4 p.m. at the Vaikuntha crematorium in Pune on January 8, 2026. His contributions to environmental conservation, sustainability, and biodiversity have left a lasting impact on the nation’s future.
Reacting to his demise, Rajya Sabha MP and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh shared his condolences in a post on X, praising Gadgil’s extraordinary contributions. He wrote, “Nation builders come in different forms and varieties. Madhav Gadgil was definitely one of them.” He further described him as a gentleman, adding that “behind which was a vast ocean of knowledge and learning.”
The Congress mourned the loss of Gadgil and his pioneering work for the environment. Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to remember one of India’s foremost voices in ecological inquiry.
“His leadership helped turn scientific evidence into protective action, most notably through decisive engagement with landmark conservation efforts and community rights, particularly in the Western Ghats,” Kharge wrote.
Gadgil was best known for his work toward the preservation of India’s ecology. One of his most important contributions was the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel.
He was regarded as one of India’s most prominent environmental thinkers and believed that conservation should ultimately benefit local communities. He once said, “you cannot conserve nature by pushing people out. Local communities are not the problem, they are often the solution.”
His journey as an ecologist began at an early age. From a young age, Gadgil showed a keen interest in nature. His curiosity about the environment was encouraged by his family members and his neighbour, the renowned sociologist Irawati Karve.
Madhav Gadgil was born in 1942 in Patna, India, to Pramila Gadgil and Dhananjay Ramachandra Gadgil. His efforts led to the identification of the Nilgiris as India’s first biosphere reserve in 1982. Gadgil was also named among the six “Champions of the Earth” by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
He founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science in 1982, where he developed new ecological models. These models primarily focused on the role of people as key participants in environmental decision-making.
He also served as a member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India and led the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel in 2010, widely known as the Gadgil Commission. The commission’s report recommended strict environmental protections for the Western Ghats and triggered widespread political debate across six states. The panel submitted its report to the Government of India on August 31, 2011, which was heavily criticised for being “too environmentally friendly.”
Gadgil received several accolades in recognition of his work, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Padma Bhushan in 2006. His work also included extensive research in population biology, human ecology, and related fields, documented in more than 250 scientific articles.
