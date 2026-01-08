Saviour of the Western Ghats and Renowned Ecologist Madhav Gadgil Passes Away at the Age of 83

Legendary Indian ecologist and author Madhav Gadgil passed away at the age of 83 on January 7, 2026. The news of his death was confirmed by his only son, Sidhartha Gadgil, the following day. Gadgil died after a brief illness and breathed his last at his residence in Patna.

The cremation ceremony will reportedly take place at 4 p.m. at the Vaikuntha crematorium in Pune on January 8, 2026. His contributions to environmental conservation, sustainability, and biodiversity have left a lasting impact on the nation’s future.

Reacting to his demise, Rajya Sabha MP and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh shared his condolences in a post on X, praising Gadgil’s extraordinary contributions. He wrote, “Nation builders come in different forms and varieties. Madhav Gadgil was definitely one of them.” He further described him as a gentleman, adding that “behind which was a vast ocean of knowledge and learning.”

The Congress mourned the loss of Gadgil and his pioneering work for the environment. Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to remember one of India’s foremost voices in ecological inquiry.

“His leadership helped turn scientific evidence into protective action, most notably through decisive engagement with landmark conservation efforts and community rights, particularly in the Western Ghats,” Kharge wrote.

Gadgil was best known for his work toward the preservation of India’s ecology. One of his most important contributions was the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel.

He was regarded as one of India’s most prominent environmental thinkers and believed that conservation should ultimately benefit local communities. He once said, “you cannot conserve nature by pushing people out. Local communities are not the problem, they are often the solution.”

His journey as an ecologist began at an early age. From a young age, Gadgil showed a keen interest in nature. His curiosity about the environment was encouraged by his family members and his neighbour, the renowned sociologist Irawati Karve.

