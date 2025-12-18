Legendary Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, Creator of Statue of Unity, Passes Away at 100

Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar passed away at his residence in Noida on Wednesday night, December 17, 2025. He was best known for designing the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. He was 100 years old and had been suffering from age-related health issues, his family confirmed.

“It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father, Shri Ram Vanji Sutar, on 17th December at midnight at our residence,” his son Anil Sutar said in a statement.

Sutar was one of India’s most celebrated sculptors, whose monumental works reshaped the country’s public art landscape and earned global recognition. His most iconic creation, the 182-metre Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, depicting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stands as a symbol of national unity and engineering excellence.