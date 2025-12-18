Legendary Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, Creator of Statue of Unity, Passes Away at 100

Ram Vanji Sutar, one of India’s most celebrated sculptors passed away in Noida at the age of 100
He was the designer of the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, Gujarat
Political and cultural leaders paid tribute, calling his death the end of an era
Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar passed away at his residence in Noida on Wednesday night, December 17, 2025. He was best known for designing the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. He was 100 years old and had been suffering from age-related health issues, his family confirmed.
“It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father, Shri Ram Vanji Sutar, on 17th December at midnight at our residence,” his son Anil Sutar said in a statement.
Sutar was one of India’s most celebrated sculptors, whose monumental works reshaped the country’s public art landscape and earned global recognition. His most iconic creation, the 182-metre Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, depicting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stands as a symbol of national unity and engineering excellence.
He was born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village of Dhule district, Maharashtra. Sutar showed an early interest in sculpting and pursued his passion. He studied at the Sir JJ School of Art and Architecture in Mumbai, graduating as a gold medallist. Over a career spanning several decades, he created numerous statues and memorials that became landmarks across India.
Among his notable works are statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Parliament complex in New Delhi.
Sutar received several prestigious honours for his contribution to Indian art, including the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. Most recently, he was awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, the state’s highest civilian honour. Due to his advanced age, the award was presented at his Noida residence by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, along with a memento and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.
Tributes poured in from across the political and cultural spectrum, with leaders describing his death as the end of an era in Indian sculpture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, saying Sutar’s works would continue to inspire generations and remain enduring expressions of India’s history and collective spirit. “His works will always be admired as powerful expressions of India’s history, culture and collective spirit,” Modi said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over his death in a post on X, writing, “Humble tributes to him. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant him salvation.”
Ram Vanji Sutar leaves behind a towering legacy of creativity and national pride. His sculptures, carved in bronze and stone, will continue to stand as lasting symbols of India’s heritage and artistic excellence. Through the Statue of Unity and his many other monumental works, his legacy will endure and be remembered for generations to come.
