Netizens Fume Over Isha Ambani’s Met Gala Look for Wearing Former Hyderabad Nizam’s Sarpech on Her Blouse

While the millionaire entrepreneur’s Met Gala saree look became one of the most talked-about looks of the night, it also attracted criticism. Eagle-eyed netizens on X debated how Isha Ambani had placed an ornate turban ornament belonging to Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan at the back of her saree blouse.

Isha Ambani said in the Instagram video, “That’s my mom’s too. It used to belong to a Nizam.”

Several users on social media are fuming over the placement of a sarpech from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad being used as an accessory at the Met Gala instead of being preserved in a museum. Osman Ali Khan was the seventh and final Nizam of Hyderabad, ruling from 1911 to 1948. He passed away in 1967 at the age of 80. The former Nizam was also known as the architect of modern Hyderabad for his contributions to establishing various institutions in the city.

Some users defended Isha Ambani, saying that the entrepreneur has the right to acquire jewellery however she pleases. One X user wrote, “Sorry, but this blouse is giving the artwork more visibility than it would get lying in some museum in India.” Another user wrote, “At least it’s not Americans wearing it and labelling it as something else.”

In 2022, American influencer Emma Chamberlain wore Bhupinder Singh Maharaja of Patiala’s necklace to the Met Gala, sparking immense backlash on the internet. The necklace was created by Cartier and originally belonged to the Maharaja, who acquired it in the 1920s.

“Nizam of Hyderabad’s sarpech (a turban ornament indicating high status and respect) was stitched to the back of Isha Ambani’s blouse as an embellishment!! Money really gives you the audacity!” wrote one user, while others claimed that the jewellery is meant to be worn, not placed in museums for display.

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