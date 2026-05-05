5 Celebrities Who Took “Fashion Is Art” Too Seriously at Met Gala 2026 — From Madonna to Karan Johar, Here Are Some of the Best Looks of the Night

Met Gala 2026 brings together global celebrities at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, as stars from Hollywood and Bollywood embrace the “Fashion is Art” theme with bold and creative looks.
In the image many celebrities are shown clicking pictures with Bhavitha Mandava smiling in a mirror selfie in met gala
One of the most awaited events for fashion fans, the Met Gala 2026 took place on May 4, 2026Instagram/ bhavithamandava

One of the most awaited events for fashion fans, the Met Gala 2026 took place on May 4, 2026, bringing together many celebrities from different countries. The event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where some of the biggest global celebrities walked the red carpet, surprising fans with their bold and artistic fashion choices. The theme of this year was “Costume Art,” and the dress code, “Fashion is Art,” encouraged stars to treat their outfits like creative masterpieces.

From Hollywood icons Anne Hathaway, Sabrina Carpenter, Margot Robbie, and SZA to Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Ananya Birla, and Isha Ambani, the event was filled with global stars, each expressing their creativity, uniqueness, and glamour while interpreting the theme in their own way. While some icons whom fans were waiting for were missing, the event still lived up to expectations.

This year’s event was led by co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The theme was inspired by the Costume Institute’s exhibition “Costume Art,” which explores how fashion and art connect, placing clothing alongside paintings and sculptures. Here, we look at some of the outfits that stood out and stole the spotlight.

1. Madonna

Surreal painting with six figures in vibrant robes holding a net by a river. A giant pitcher pours water, while sheep graze nearby. Mysterious and dreamlike.
The outfit was designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent inspired by the painting "The Temptation of St. Anthony"X

The first on the list is Madonna, the Queen of Pop. She made a bold and gothic appearance with her dress and unique hat. The outfit was designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. Her look caught the attention of many fans. It was inspired by surrealist artist Leonora Carrington and perfectly matched the theme “Fashion is Art.” She wore a long black gown made of satin and lace, paired with a flowing violet cape that added a mysterious touch.

One of the most striking elements was her unique ship-shaped hat, covered with a sheer veil. She completed the outfit with long gloves, platform boots, and even carried a brass horn as an accessory. To make the look even more theatrical, several women dressed in soft pastel outfits accompanied her, holding parts of the flowing fabric, with their eyes covered by sheer cloth, turning her appearance into a full art performance on the red carpet. Madonna’s look stood out as one of the most creative and dramatic interpretations of the night, blending fashion, art, and performance.

See Also: Suparna Sharma and Anand RK receive Pulitzer Prize in Illustrative Reporting and Commentary for “trAPPed,” highlighting digital scams and surveillance

2. Heidi Klum

A marble statue of a veiled woman stands against a dark green, patterned background. The drapery intricately covers her face and shoulders, evoking mystery.
Her look was inspired by Raffaele Monti’s famous sculpture Veiled VestalX

Then there is Heidi Klum, who looked like a sculpture and grabbed the attention of many fans as a “living statue.” The outfit she wore was made from a special mix of latex and spandex, creating the look of a statue. Its soft folds and marble-like finish made it look like a real sculpture, beautifully blending fashion with art. She took the concept to the next level by covering herself in body paint from head to toe, making it seem like she had been carved out of stone. The detailing gave the effect of aged marble, making the look even more realistic.

She also wore a sculpted “stone veil” around her face, along with special effects makeup that added to the illusion. Her outfit included draped robes inspired by ancient Greek styles, along with a simple floral crown and sandals. Her look was inspired by Raffaele Monti’s famous sculpture Veiled Vestal, recreated using materials like latex and foam to achieve a statue-like appearance.

3. Karan Johar

In the painting by raja ravi verma princess Damayanthi is shown with a swan looking at him
The design was inspired by some of Raja Ravi Varma’s artworksRaja Ravi Varma, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

This year, Karan Johar made his debut at the Met Gala 2026 and surprised everyone with his look. He wore a stunning outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. His look was inspired by famous Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma and perfectly followed the theme “Fashion is Art.”

The outfit featured beautiful hand-painted gold details, 3D designs, and traditional zardozi embroidery. It took around 85 days to complete and involved the work of more than 80 artisans. The design was inspired by some of Raja Ravi Varma’s artworks, including Hamsa Damayanti and Kadambari. Karan Johar described himself as a “canvas for art,” using his outfit to showcase Indian culture and craftsmanship on a global stage. His appearance felt more like a cultural statement than just a red carpet look.

See Also: Met Gala 2023: Celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'

4. Hunter Schafer

A girl in a white dress stands confidently against a vibrant purple background with floral patterns. The colorful scene conveys a joyful, whimsical tone.
She wore a light blue gown by Prada, inspired by artist Gustav Klimt’s famous painting Mäda Primavesi.Gustav Klimt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Hunter Schafer made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026, perfectly matching the theme “Fashion is Art.” She wore a light blue gown by Prada, inspired by artist Gustav Klimt’s famous painting Mäda Primavesi. Her dress had a unique design with cut-outs that revealed floral patterns underneath, and it flowed into a soft, beautiful train that looked like it was gently falling apart in an artistic way.

Hunter kept her accessories simple so that the dress could stand out. She styled her blonde hair in soft waves with a side part, adding a small flower hairpin that matched her eye makeup. Her makeup was fresh and minimal, with soft pink blush, light blue eyeshadow, and a pink lip colour. Her look was elegant, artistic, and perfectly in line with the theme.

5. Emma Chamberlain

Van gogh painting the starry night is shown
It was also inspired by the paintings of Vincent van Gogh, especially works like The Starry Night and Wheatfield with Crows.Vincent van Gogh, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Emma Chamberlain also made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2026. Her colourful outfit perfectly captured the theme “Fashion is Art.” Her look stood out as a true masterpiece, with a floor-length gown that blended creativity and elegance.

She wore a custom-made, body-hugging gown designed by Miguel Castro Freitas, created in collaboration with artist Anna Deller-Yee and stylist Jared Ellner. The dress was hand-painted, making it a perfect example of the theme. It was also inspired by the paintings of Vincent van Gogh, especially works like The Starry Night and Wheatfield with Crows. Along with this, the look drew from archival Mugler designs, including a butterfly dress from 1997, the gown featured a soft watercolour effect that made it look like it was melting into the ground.

The 2026 Met Gala explored the relationship between fashion and art over centuries, and Emma Chamberlain’s look captured this idea beautifully by combining design, painting, and storytelling.

6. Mona Patel

A sketched nude male figure in two superimposed positions, with arms and legs apart, inscribed in a circle and square, surrounded by handwritten notes.
Mona Patel's 2026 Met Gala costume was inspired by the Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci, specifically blending his anatomical studies and sketches like the Vitruvian ManLeonardo da Vinci, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Indian-American entrepreneur Mona Patel also added to the artistry of the event with her outfit, which drew inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci. She wore a beautiful white and gold outfit inspired by da Vinci’s famous artwork Vitruvian Man. Her dress was designed in a way that resembled the human body beneath the skin, showing a detailed artistic interpretation. She also wore a cape featuring the image of the Vitruvian Man, adding to the overall concept.

Her inspiration was also personal. She shared that her name is connected to the famous painting Mona Lisa. “My mother loved the Mona Lisa, so I was named Mona, and my sister was named Lisa,” she said. Because of this, she has always been curious about Leonardo da Vinci and his work. Patel said that da Vinci has inspired her since childhood, and she sees him as a true genius of the Renaissance.

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In the image many celebrities are shown clicking pictures with Bhavitha Mandava smiling in a mirror selfie in met gala
Fashion Is Art: 2026’s Biggest Fashion Night, the Met Gala 2026, Returns

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