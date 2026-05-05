5 Celebrities Who Took “Fashion Is Art” Too Seriously at Met Gala 2026 — From Madonna to Karan Johar, Here Are Some of the Best Looks of the Night

One of the most awaited events for fashion fans, the Met Gala 2026 took place on May 4, 2026, bringing together many celebrities from different countries. The event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where some of the biggest global celebrities walked the red carpet, surprising fans with their bold and artistic fashion choices. The theme of this year was “Costume Art,” and the dress code, “Fashion is Art,” encouraged stars to treat their outfits like creative masterpieces.

From Hollywood icons Anne Hathaway, Sabrina Carpenter, Margot Robbie, and SZA to Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Ananya Birla, and Isha Ambani, the event was filled with global stars, each expressing their creativity, uniqueness, and glamour while interpreting the theme in their own way. While some icons whom fans were waiting for were missing, the event still lived up to expectations.

This year’s event was led by co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The theme was inspired by the Costume Institute’s exhibition “Costume Art,” which explores how fashion and art connect, placing clothing alongside paintings and sculptures. Here, we look at some of the outfits that stood out and stole the spotlight.