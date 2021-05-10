Monday, May 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Fauci Says Wearing Masks Could Become Seasonal Following The Pandemic
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Fauci Says Wearing Masks Could Become Seasonal Following The Pandemic

According to the current guidance from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people can exercise and hold small gatherings outdoors without a mask

0
Fauci
We are at the point right now where we can and start lifting these ordinances and allowing people to resume normal activity. Pixabay

Wearing face masks may become seasonal when respiratory illnesses are more prevalent, says US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Fauci said he thinks people have gotten used to wearing face masks, the CNBC reported on Sunday citing the White House chief medical adviser’s interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

“Clearly if you look at the data it diminishes respiratory diseases, we’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against Covid-19,” Fauci was quoted as saying.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

“So it is conceivable that as we go on a year or two or more from now that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory borne diseases,” he added.

Fauci
Certainly, outdoors, we should not be putting limits on gatherings anymore and we should be encouraging people to go outside. Pixabay

According to the current guidance from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people can exercise and hold small gatherings outdoors without a mask. However, the agency still recommends wearing a mask when in crowded areas, even after full vaccination.

Last week, Fauci said that it may be time to start relaxing indoor mask requirements. “We do need to start being more liberal, as we get more people vaccinated,” Fauci was quoted as saying to ABC’s “This Week.” The US probably will be back to normal by next Mother’s Day, if enough people get vaccinated against Covid-19, Fauci said. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, also said that indoor public health measures should also be relaxed in states where Coronavirus infections are low and vaccination rates are high.

ALSO READ: Mild COVID Unlikely To Cause Long-Term Heart Damage

“We are at the point right now where we can and start lifting these ordinances and allowing people to resume normal activity. Certainly, outdoors, we should not be putting limits on gatherings anymore and we should be encouraging people to go outside,” CNBC quoted Gottlieb, as saying on CBS Sunday program “Face the Nation”.

“Covid won’t disappear, we are going to have to learn to live with it but the risks have substantially reduced as a result of vaccination and as a result of immunity that people have acquired through prior infection,” Gottlieb said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleSkeema: This Tool Will Assist You In Managing Your Browser Tabs More Effectively
Next articleThe AIIMS Guidelines On “Do’s And Dont’s” In Home Isolation

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Outlook Into Wellness Tourism Growth During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The roller coaster ride that was 2020 brought the biggest dip in modern history, forcing individuals to adapt to major lifestyle changes while the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Strengthen Your Immune System Against Foreign Pathogens

NewsGram Desk - 0
At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming...
Read more
Lead Story

How to Go Water less in Your Hygiene Routine

NewsGram Desk - 0
Hygiene is an important aspect of today's lives, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene practices are the cause of death...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Outlook Into Wellness Tourism Growth During Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The roller coaster ride that was 2020 brought the biggest dip in modern history, forcing individuals to adapt to major lifestyle changes while the...
Read more

Strengthen Your Immune System Against Foreign Pathogens

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming...
Read more

How to Go Water less in Your Hygiene Routine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hygiene is an important aspect of today's lives, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene practices are the cause of death...
Read more

Know If You Are Consuming ‘Healthy Honey’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is no dearth of honey brands dotting the market shelves claiming to be pure, healthy, and immunity-boosting. Are all these products really as...
Read more

A Crisis Management Perspective Of India’s Covid-19 Crisis: Major General S.B. Asthana

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India is in a state of biological war against an invisible enemy (coronavirus), which has imposed unprecedented health emergency of this century. While the...
Read more

Vegetarian Cuisine From The Himalayan Foothills: By Veena Sharma

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Author and gastronomist Veena Sharma have always believed that one's kitchen is one's best pharmacy, providing us with the particular admixtures and combinations that...
Read more

Only 13% Of Global iOS Users Allow Apps To Track To Date After iOS 14.5 Update

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After Apple introduced its app tracking transparency tool with iOS 14.5 update to give users better control over their privacy, only 13 percent of...
Read more

Coronavirus Protocols To Quickly Identify Mutants Developed By Scientists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A worldwide network of scientists has isolated functional units of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins in such a way that their structure, function, and interactions can...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada