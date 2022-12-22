Christmas Decor Ideas

By: Punam Kalra

Christmas is more than just a festival; it's a season, a holiday, and a healthy celebration that points the way to fresh starts with an energizing, fledgling personality.

The 2022 holiday season is more vibrant than ever, with extravagance returning to the homes to host the festivities in style and with plenty of cheer. We are all prompted to hunt for a more individualized meaning in each item of decor since it is lighter and more modern, expressing a cozier social mood. Here are some suggestions from I'm the Centre for Applied Arts Creative Director and interior designer Punam Kalra.